The Auburn Auto Heritage Trail presented by the ACD Festival and DeKalb County Visitors Bureau
Date: Year round
Location: Throughout Downtown Auburn
Cost: Free
The Auto Heritage trail highlights 10 locations throughout Auburn with a significant tie to the automotive heritage. Walk, bike or drive the trail by simply accessing the tour at acdfestival.org/historic-tour.
Girls Night Out presented by Downtown Auburn Business Association
Date: One Thursday each month year round
Location: Downtown Auburn
Check out the local shops, boutiques, businesses and eateries in downtown Auburn.
First Fridays presented by Auburn Main Street
Date: The first Friday of each month all year long
Location: Downtown Auburn
Head downtown the first Friday of each month for extended shopping hours, family-friendly fun and unique experiences. Each month will have a unique theme. There is also an adults-only after hours at Jeremiah’s.
DeKalb Outdoor Theatre
Date: May to September
Location: Center Street, just south of 15th Street
Hosting cultural, educational and entertainment activities throughout the summer. See dekalboutdoortheater.org for full schedule of events. For more information, call 260-925-0126
DABA Annual Art Display presented by Downtown Auburn Business Association
Date: June through September
Location: Downtown Auburn Business District
Local artists share their talents through a downtown art display with a different theme each year. Visit daba4auburn.org for more information.
Christmas Parade presented by Downtown Auburn Business Association
Date: Tuesday before Thanksgiving
Location: Courthouse Square
Enter a float or group in this annual holiday event. For more information, visit daba4auburn.org.
Information from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival website.
