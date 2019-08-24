The Auburn Auto Heritage Trail presented by the ACD Festival and DeKalb County Visitors Bureau

Date: Year round

Location: Throughout Downtown Auburn

Cost: Free

The Auto Heritage trail highlights 10 locations throughout Auburn with a significant tie to the automotive heritage. Walk, bike or drive the trail by simply accessing the tour at acdfestival.org/historic-tour.

Girls Night Out presented by Downtown Auburn Business Association

Date: One Thursday each month year round

Location: Downtown Auburn

Check out the local shops, boutiques, businesses and eateries in downtown Auburn.

First Fridays presented by Auburn Main Street

Date: The first Friday of each month all year long

Location: Downtown Auburn

Head downtown the first Friday of each month for extended shopping hours, family-friendly fun and unique experiences. Each month will have a unique theme. There is also an adults-only after hours at Jeremiah’s.

DeKalb Outdoor Theatre

Date: May to September

Location: Center Street, just south of 15th Street

Hosting cultural, educational and entertainment activities throughout the summer. See dekalboutdoortheater.org for full schedule of events. For more information, call 260-925-0126

DABA Annual Art Display presented by Downtown Auburn Business Association

Date: June through September

Location: Downtown Auburn Business District

Local artists share their talents through a downtown art display with a different theme each year. Visit daba4auburn.org for more information.

Christmas Parade presented by Downtown Auburn Business Association

Date: Tuesday before Thanksgiving

Location: Courthouse Square

Enter a float or group in this annual holiday event. For more information, visit daba4auburn.org.

