KPC Media Group sold to Fort Wayne Newspapers
KENDALLVILLE — Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase The Herald Republican, News Sun and Star daily newspapers and other publications from KPC Media Group, the two companies announced Wednesday.
After the acquisition is complete, the former KPC publications will become part of Fort Wayne Newspapers, of which The Ogden Newspapers owns controlling interest.
Editors and reporters with the KPC publications in northeast Indiana will continue to work in and serve their communities from their individual markets, said Michael Christman, a regional publisher with Ogden and also former president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers.
Christman said Ogden will build on the legacy of the Witwer family, which for 50 years owned and operated KPC Media Group. Following the ownership change, the newspapers will remain the trusted and independent source of local news, sports, opinion and entertainment serving residents and businesses in northeast Indiana.
Lori Fritz, president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers, said the former KPC publications will continue to have an independent editorial voice that best serves the residents of each community.
Fort Wayne Newspapers is a partnership between The News Publishing Co., owned by The Ogden Newspapers of Wheeling, West Virginia, and the locally owned Journal Gazette Co.
Fort Wayne Newspapers operates Fortwayne.com, publishes Fort Wayne Magazine and is the business agent for The Journal Gazette newspaper. The Journal Gazette newsroom operates independently of Fort Wayne Newspapers and Fritz said the new KPC acquisitions will operate separately and independently from The Journal Gazette.
The sale is expected to close later this month.
Murder suspects ordered held without bail
AUBURN — The two people each charged with felony murder and burglary following a May 15 shooting west of Auburn appeared in court via video link for initial hearings and consideration of bail Tuesday afternoon.
Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, who gave her address during Tuesday’s hearing as the 1600 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, Columbia City, are accused of murder in the deaths of Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, and Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, following the May 15 shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident originated as a home burglary shortly before 6 a.m. May 15.
Johnson, Kruse, Morefield and Moore are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner who then allegedly produced his own gun and shot Morefield twice and then shot Moore, according to a police affidavit.
The homeowner told police he escorted Johnson out of the house and located Kruse outside the home. The homeowner held Johnson and Kruse at gunpoint and told Kruse to call 911, according to the affidavit.
In the murder charges, Johnson and Kruse each are accused of killing Morefield and Moore while committing or attempting to commit burglary.
They are not the alleged shooters but are charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
In the Level 2 felony burglary charge, they each are accused of breaking and entering the structure of another person with the intent to commit a felony, or theft, while armed with a deadly weapon.
In Kruse’s case, DeKalb Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown ordered Kruse held without bail or bond and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him.
DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller issued the same orders in Johnson’s case.
Judge urges movement on judicial center
ANGOLA — Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee told the Board of Commissioners Monday it was time to keep the proposed judicial center project moving.
Fee delivered a message to make sure commissioners didn’t turn back the clock on the judicial center project that has made more progress in the past 18 months than it has in the last 10-plus years.
Fee’s comments came after Commissioner Ken Shelton talked about costs of the project — estimated at just less than $28 million — and looking at an unknown Plan B, particularly if not funded by the Steuben County Council, whose job it is to determine whether the lease-bond arrangement for the project will be approved.
This discussion came after commissioners have spent some $400,000 in planning this year and received approval last week to spend another $400,000 in design work on a judicial center plan that is literally weeks away from having its cost finalized so it could be put out for bid this summer.
“I understand the concerns about cost. Believe me I understand, I’ll be paying my fair share,” Fee said, “But doing nothing for any longer is not an option.
“We’re not ADA compliant in our existing courthouse. That has to change ASAP,” he added.
“I think it’s also up to us to be prudent about it and look at what’s happening and if this is the course that we’re going to stay on,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said. “I’ve been misquoted. I’m not suggesting we’re scrapping it. I’m suggesting that we recognize that there may be an option B, whatever option B is.
“I mean, if this isn’t where the council is going to want to land then there would be an option B and that’s what I’m seeing,” Shelton said.
Triplets top Central Noble’s senior class
ALBION — Becoming valedictorian of your high school class is difficult to do, but imagine finishing on top with your two siblings right behind you in the class standings.
This year’s top three graduating seniors at Central Noble Junior-Senior High School are triplets whose mother happens to be the school’s principal.
Jackson Hoover finishes as valedictorian of the class of 2022 along with his brother, Will, being salutatorian and their sister, Alea, finishing third in the graduating class. The triplets are the sons and daughter of high school principal Shawn Hoover.
Jackson plans to attend Purdue University to study cybersecurity. Will is going to Trine University to major in business management and Alea will attend Ball State University to study nursing.
Growing up, the triplets always had a healthy competitive spirit with their education being a main priority.
The challenges they faced throughout high school was learning how to balance school with extra-curricular activities and having a job outside of school. The triplets have all had jobs and were involved with activities during their high school careers.
Will and Jackson both played football and baseball and Alea played tennis and soccer. All of them were members of student government and the National Honor Society.
“All three of them had to read for 30 minutes a day after school and make sure their homework was done before doing anything else,” Shawn said. “They all learned about time management at a young age.”
