Town parks

Altona

Mary Comesky Park

East of Town Hall on West Quincy Street.

Ashley

Ashley Memorial Park

In the center of town under the “smiley face” water tower

Sunset Park

Southwest corner of town

Features: two baseball diamonds, tennis court, three basketball courts, three pavilions, three shelter houses, a pond, and a half-mile walking trail.

John Carpenter Field

North side of town

Features: ball diamond

Ashley Community Center

500 S. Gonser

Features: gym and fitness center

Auburn

Eckhart Park

1500 S. Cedar St.

Features: enclosed pavilion, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, nature trail, disc golf, playground, restrooms. A skate park is expected to open in 2020.

Rieke Park

1800 N. Indiana Ave

Features: Rieke Park Lodge, fishing pond, open air pavilions, ball diamonds, playground, paved walking path, walking trail

Thomas Park

720 N. Union St.

Features: fenced dog park, tennis/pickleball courts, playground, baseball diamond

Memorial Park

604 Hazel St.

Features: open air pavilion, basketball court, picnic areas, baseball diamonds

Smith Acres Park

800 South Duesenberg Drive

Features: picnic shelter, playground, tennis courts, sledding, restrooms

Don Lash Park

2005 Portage Pass

Features: picnic area, playground, nature trail

Forrest Park

1609 Park Street

Features: Picnic area, playground equipment

Riley Park

220 N. Van Buren St.

Features: Picnic shelter, picnic area, playground

DeSoto Park

114 S. Baxter St.

Features: Picnic shelter, playground, basketball court

Willennar Park

1200 Elm St.

Features: Picnic tables, playground equipment

James P. Covell Nature Preserve

C.R. 52, east of C.R. 427

Features: Nature trail along the west bank of Cedar Creek; parking area

Butler

Maxton Park

East Green Street extended

Features: Two pavilions, restrooms, play equipment, walking trails, basketball court. Butler Girls Softball League \fields and concessions.

Hathaway Park

West Willow Street

Features: Bobcat Youth League baseball field and concessions.

South Side Park

West Walnut Street

Pavilion, restrooms, play equipment, walking trail.

Mason Park

Corner of Depot Street and Eastern Avenue

Play equipment

Henderson Park

East side of South Federal Street, between railroad tracks and Walnut Street

A new community garden opened in 2018.

Garrett

Feick Park

South Cowen Street

Features: community pool, several ball diamonds and basketball courts.

East Side Park

East Houston Street

Features: bandstand, large pavilion, basketball courts, grill and picnic area, playground and small diamond

West Side Park

West Houston Street

Features: basketball court, outdoor pavilion

Union Park

West King Street

Features: picnic tables, play area

Ocker Park

West Railroad Street

Features: a stocked pond for fishing, picnic area and pavilion, fenced-in dog park.

Heritage Park

Location 300 N. Randolph St.

Features: Garrett Historical Railroad Museum

Hamilton

Gnagy Park

the corner of Bellefontaine and Island Park roads

The Fish Creek Nature Trail

Runs from Bellefontaine Road to Ball Lake

Hamilton Lake, Ball Lake

boating and fishing opportunities

St. Joe

Attractions include the St. Joseph River Greenway, the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, Wild Cherry Park and St. Mark Memorial Park. The greenway follows the river’s west bank for one mile, starting behind Riverdale Elementary School. Children can enjoy playground activities at Wild Cherry Park and the fountain at St. Mark Memorial Park. The conservation club west of town on C.R. 60 is popular for its trap- and skeet-shooting events. <<< Rework to match format of other parks and recreation information

Waterloo

Francis Thomson Memorial Park

Van Vleek Street west of downtown

Features: large playground, covered pavilion, historic railroad depot

Veterans Memorial Park

Center and Walnut streets on the south side of town

Features: Fishing pond, sledding hill, walking trail; plans call for additional features in 2020.

Pankop Park

Rope Street (County Road 24)

Features: pavilion, playground, greenspace

Eagle Park

Wayne Street just south of downtown

Features: open space

Sports and recreation facilities

YMCA of DeKalb County

533 W. North St., Auburn

Skatin’ Station

544 W. North St., Auburn

Auburn Bowl

1815 Sprott St., Auburn

Bridgewater Golf Club

1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn

NCG Cinemas

1111 Smaltz Way, Auuburn

Auburn-Garrett Drive-in

1014 S.R. 8, Auburn

The DeKalb Outdoor Theater

presents entertainment events during summer months, including many performances with free admission. It lies along the east bank of Cedar Creek, across the creek from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, with an entrance off Center Street near 15th Street in Auburn.

Classic City Center

3375 C.R. 427, Waterloo

