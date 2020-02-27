Town parks
Altona
Mary Comesky Park
East of Town Hall on West Quincy Street.
Ashley
Ashley Memorial Park
In the center of town under the “smiley face” water tower
Sunset Park
Southwest corner of town
Features: two baseball diamonds, tennis court, three basketball courts, three pavilions, three shelter houses, a pond, and a half-mile walking trail.
John Carpenter Field
North side of town
Features: ball diamond
Ashley Community Center
500 S. Gonser
Features: gym and fitness center
Auburn
Eckhart Park
1500 S. Cedar St.
Features: enclosed pavilion, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, nature trail, disc golf, playground, restrooms. A skate park is expected to open in 2020.
Rieke Park
1800 N. Indiana Ave
Features: Rieke Park Lodge, fishing pond, open air pavilions, ball diamonds, playground, paved walking path, walking trail
Thomas Park
720 N. Union St.
Features: fenced dog park, tennis/pickleball courts, playground, baseball diamond
Memorial Park
604 Hazel St.
Features: open air pavilion, basketball court, picnic areas, baseball diamonds
Smith Acres Park
800 South Duesenberg Drive
Features: picnic shelter, playground, tennis courts, sledding, restrooms
Don Lash Park
2005 Portage Pass
Features: picnic area, playground, nature trail
Forrest Park
1609 Park Street
Features: Picnic area, playground equipment
Riley Park
220 N. Van Buren St.
Features: Picnic shelter, picnic area, playground
DeSoto Park
114 S. Baxter St.
Features: Picnic shelter, playground, basketball court
Willennar Park
1200 Elm St.
Features: Picnic tables, playground equipment
James P. Covell Nature Preserve
C.R. 52, east of C.R. 427
Features: Nature trail along the west bank of Cedar Creek; parking area
Butler
Maxton Park
East Green Street extended
Features: Two pavilions, restrooms, play equipment, walking trails, basketball court. Butler Girls Softball League \fields and concessions.
Hathaway Park
West Willow Street
Features: Bobcat Youth League baseball field and concessions.
South Side Park
West Walnut Street
Pavilion, restrooms, play equipment, walking trail.
Mason Park
Corner of Depot Street and Eastern Avenue
Play equipment
Henderson Park
East side of South Federal Street, between railroad tracks and Walnut Street
A new community garden opened in 2018.
Garrett
Feick Park
South Cowen Street
Features: community pool, several ball diamonds and basketball courts.
East Side Park
East Houston Street
Features: bandstand, large pavilion, basketball courts, grill and picnic area, playground and small diamond
West Side Park
West Houston Street
Features: basketball court, outdoor pavilion
Union Park
West King Street
Features: picnic tables, play area
Ocker Park
West Railroad Street
Features: a stocked pond for fishing, picnic area and pavilion, fenced-in dog park.
Heritage Park
Location 300 N. Randolph St.
Features: Garrett Historical Railroad Museum
Hamilton
Gnagy Park
the corner of Bellefontaine and Island Park roads
The Fish Creek Nature Trail
Runs from Bellefontaine Road to Ball Lake
Hamilton Lake, Ball Lake
boating and fishing opportunities
St. Joe
Attractions include the St. Joseph River Greenway, the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, Wild Cherry Park and St. Mark Memorial Park. The greenway follows the river's west bank for one mile, starting behind Riverdale Elementary School. Children can enjoy playground activities at Wild Cherry Park and the fountain at St. Mark Memorial Park. The conservation club west of town on C.R. 60 is popular for its trap- and skeet-shooting events.
Waterloo
Francis Thomson Memorial Park
Van Vleek Street west of downtown
Features: large playground, covered pavilion, historic railroad depot
Veterans Memorial Park
Center and Walnut streets on the south side of town
Features: Fishing pond, sledding hill, walking trail; plans call for additional features in 2020.
Pankop Park
Rope Street (County Road 24)
Features: pavilion, playground, greenspace
Eagle Park
Wayne Street just south of downtown
Features: open space
Sports and recreation facilities
YMCA of DeKalb County
533 W. North St., Auburn
Skatin’ Station
544 W. North St., Auburn
Auburn Bowl
1815 Sprott St., Auburn
Bridgewater Golf Club
1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn
NCG Cinemas
1111 Smaltz Way, Auuburn
Auburn-Garrett Drive-in
1014 S.R. 8, Auburn
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater
presents entertainment events during summer months, including many performances with free admission. It lies along the east bank of Cedar Creek, across the creek from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, with an entrance off Center Street near 15th Street in Auburn.
Classic City Center
3375 C.R. 427, Waterloo
