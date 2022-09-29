What is bad co-parenting?
Based on your own co-parenting — how you are co-parenting with your ex — would you be considered a bad co-parent?
That acknowledgment and ownership would be a difficult realization, but the good new is you can change that.
Last year, in one of my workshops, a lady attendee began to cry, admitting to the class that going through the workshop made her realize that she was the one who was “getting in the way” of her and her ex having a different co-parenting relationship. She was in the way of creating what she actually really wanted her co-parenting relationship to look like. She realized it was the anger and emotion she had for her ex that kept her paralyzed from moving forward and said she thought she was a bad co-parent. I think a conscious unwillingness to co-parent, could be a first sign of someone being a not so good co-parent.
There are many articles raising awareness about being a bad co-parent. Two signs that Melissa Graham-Hurd wrote about in an article “Signs You’re Being a Bad Co-parent” (published 8/15/18), are:
1. Shutting your ex out of co-parenting and
2.Sabotaging your child(ren)’s relationship with the other parent. I hope neither of those are happening in your co-parenting relationship.
Sadly, this is common, but if co-parents could really grasp that co-parenting isn’t about them, but about and for the child(ren), maybe change could begin.
Many co-parents base their willingness to co-parent with an ex is based solely on anger and emotion attached to their circumstances. Circumstance is just that, but how separation and divorce circumstance is handled is what determines the direction for the co-parenting dynamic in each situation.
It is still possible to co-parent respectfully and responsibly and still not care for your ex. You don’t have to like them to be civil to them. That is a thought that could get you making more efforts for a different co-parenting relationship.
Making a decision to be respectful to an ex for co-parenting purposes does not mean you want to get back together. It just means that you have a better understanding of how not being respectful to your child(ren)’s other parent, could affect them.
It is never too late for change. Before reacting or responding to an ex, ask yourself these two question: Is this behavior what I would want a judge to see, hear, or read about? Is what I am about to say or do in my child(ren)’s best interest?
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
