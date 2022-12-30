Albright named state’s Election Administrator of the Year
AUBURN — DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright has been recognized as the 2022 Indiana Election Division Election Administrator of the Year.
Albright, who is just completing her sixth year as clerk, was nominated for the award by her voter registration election deputy, Karen Bishop.
In her nomination, Bishop said that when Albright started her term in 2017, not only was the role new to her, but there also was a new judge and staff in DeKalb Circuit Court.
Albright administered her first election in 2018 — a year that featured a race for the office of sheriff. Bishop said that was “only breaking her in for the next year,” that included a public question on a DeKalb Central school district proposed building project, a mayoral race, and her first challenge about a candidate’s residency.
Bishop went on to relate how the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Albright was administering her first presidential election.
“She had some very trying times like we all did. But for her still learning and trying to keep things straight, she did an awesome job. She handled all the changes, kept it all together and ran a great election,” Bishop wrote.
Albright said she was shocked to receive the award and credited her staff for the job they do.
“I couldn’t have done it without my great Karen, my staff and my great election board,” Albright said.
“We have really got a good team atmosphere. Everybody jumps in where needed.”
County officials say goodbye at final meetings
ANGOLA — Steuben County Auditor Kim Meyers received an encore ovation and Commissioner Lynne Liechty was given a grand sendoff during the final meeting of the year of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Meyers, who was at the end of her state-limited second term, received her first sendoff during the Dec. 13 meeting of the Steuben County Council.
The often outspoken Liechty was bid adieu in her final meeting, ending her time in office after two terms, something she had promised when she ran early on. She was first elected to the North District seat in 2014.
“On behalf of people who traveled through our county, on behalf of the people who work in our county, on behalf of those of us who live in this county, thank you for your years of service. It’s been tremendous,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
Liechty was presented a plaque in appreciation for her work and was able to gavel out the final meeting of 2022.
“There are a lot of people I want to thank. I want to thank the voters of Steuben County that were willing to trust me to carry for them. And I want to thank people I’ve worked with, the past commissioners, the current commissioners and all the employees of Steuben County,” Liechty said. “I tend to be a little outspoken, but I love y’all and all the people in Steuben County. Once I came to this county, I adopted it. And once I adopt something, I will protect it to the end of my life. Thank you so much.”
In contrast Meyers, who will return to the Auditor’s Office as a deputy come January, said her quiet thank yous.
Museum acquires former gas station property; greenspace envisioned
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has acquired the former gas station building, with plans to turn it into greenspace, possibly featuring a walking path.
Museum executive director and CEO Brandon Anderson said the project, which has an estimated budget of $600,000, will rely on donations and community interest.
“The timeline is going to be a vague timeline as funding becomes available and as public interest is there,” Anderson said. “We would hope that the public would be interested in that project and making this come to fruition.”
The former gas station property was acquired through a purchase/donation agreement with Bonita and the late Oscar Roberts for the benefit of the museum through their attorney, Thompson Smith. The ground sits between two pieces of land already owned by the museum, including the former Big C Lumber Co. property bordered by Ensley Avenue, South Van Buren and South Wayne streets.
“When that was presented to us, I took it to the board of trustees and we decided it would be in the best interest of the museum’s future for us to be able to accept that property and to have it owned by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum,” Anderson explained.
“It makes a great amount of sense for our campus as we do own the education and exhibit plaza with our bronze statues. We also own the property to the north of the filling station, which most people recognize as the Big C property.”
Drake Road bids come in half-million dollars higher than expected
KENDALLVILLE — It’s inflation at its worst, as construction costs to rebuild Drake Road in Kendallville came in about a half-million dollars more than originally expected.
The increase means Kendallville is having to put up about $100,000 extra toward the cost of the project, which is scheduled to start in spring 2023.
Kendallville is nearing construction on the first phase of the Drake Road rebuilding, which will install new sidewalks and curbs, a wide multi-use path on the south side of the road and fully reconstruct the road surface from Main Street to Weston Avenue.
The first phase will span two years, starting in spring and extending through fall 2024. Construction contractors expect to open the roadway to travel next winter, then get back to work when the weather breaks in 2024.
The project, with an engineer’s estimate of $5.469 million, received two bids at an Indiana Department of Transportation letting on Dec 7.
Those two bids were both significantly higher than the original estimate, with E&B Paving of Anderson bidding $6,576,528.98, with a lower bid from Brooks Construction Company of Fort Wayne at $5,978,539.
The Brooks bid was 9.3% over estimate and just over a half-million dollars more than expected.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said city officials were “choking” at the bid price and concerned about whether the city would have to eat all of the overage.
Since the project is being funded with a 80/20 federal aid matching grant, Kendallville was only responsible for taking care of 20% of the extra cost, working out to just about $100,000.
Still, an extra $100,000 presents challenges, as the project is being funded out of the city’s budget and not out of any special funds. Drake Road is not part of any of the city’s tax-increment financing districts, so the city can’t utilize funds from that pot of money on the reconstruction.
Handshoe said the city was able to scrape together the funds to keep the project on track.
Garrett CyberPatriot team repeats as state champions
GARRETT — Garrett’s CyberPatriot program continued its run of excellence, with the Garrett Middle School team repeating as state champions.
A Garrett High School team placed in the top 10 in its most recently completed season.
“I could not be more proud of how this program performs with no formal training,” coach Bill Thomas said. “Our coaches and students have become great problem solvers. That trait is key to success in any career field, but especially in cybersecurity.”
CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is the world’s largest cybersecurity competition. It is sponsored by the U.S. Air & Space Forces Association and challenges teams of high school and middle school students to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in virtual operating systems. Using a proprietary competition system, teams are scored on how secure they make the system.
The Garrett Middle School program has been in existence for just four seasons. In that time, it has placed second in the state twice before winning the state championship each of the past two years. This year, Garrett Middle School was represented by three newcomers Dante Maslin, Chase Roberts and Lucie White.
“What a great way to start a career in CyberPatriot,” Thomas said. “This group went from complete novices to the best team in the state. I am sure they will all be great additions to the high school program next season.”
West Noble switches to semester schedules
LIGONIER — West Noble High School will move to a semester schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. School board members voted to approve the change after hearing principal Amanda Nine’s reasons.
Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly, in his first meeting in the driver’s seat, asked board members to not wait too long to decide about a semester schedule, since high school scheduling will begin soon. He urged the board to decide by the Jan. 9 meeting.
The board did one better.
Outgoing board member Dave Peterson made the motion, seconded by Travis Stohlman, to adopt a semester schedule at the high school. The motion was approved unanimously and Nine had her answer.
Nine first pitched the idea of semester scheduling about a year ago.
Nine said reverting back to a semester schedule has several advantages and has been proven to be best practice. She said the original reason for trimesters was to give a boost to the 5% to 10% of students who were at risk for failing. That led to building the schedule around a few students who weren’t passing instead of looking at the needs of all students.
DeKalb Central approves seven new courses for 2023-2024
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board approved seven new high school courses for the 2023-2024 school year.
In a memorandum to the board, DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner said the courses allow the school to continue to expand its Next level Program of Study Courses for career and technical offerings. Wagner said some of the courses may not all be offered at the high school next year, but will allow the school to gauge interest of its students as scheduling begins for 2023-2024.
The courses are: young adult/literature/novels; medical interventions; advanced manufacturing technology; principals of advanced manufacturing; landscape and turf management; principles of culinary and hospitality; and veterinary science.
Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said class scheduling will begin Feb. 1.
“We will start seeing how much interest we’re going to have with some of these courses,” she said.
“Student interest and numbers will ultimately drive the schedule,” Superintendent Steve Teders added.
