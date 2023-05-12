TODAY
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Northrop Sectional
First round, Heritage vs. East Noble, 9 a.m.
Semifinal, Northridge vs. Northrop, 10:45 a.m.
Semifinal, Carroll vs. EN-Heritage winner, 12:30 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
NECC Tournament Championships at Westview, 9 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Bishop Luers, Concordia and Warsaw at Garrett Invitational, 10 a.m.
Angola at DeKalb, DH, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Woodlan, 10 a.m.
Churubusco at Adams Central, 10 a.m.
East Noble at Lakeland, DH, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Blackhawk Christian, DH, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, DH, 10 a.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 10 a.m.
Sturgis (Mich.) at Westview, DH, 11 a.m.
Harlan Christian at Hamilton, DH, 11 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Jimtown and Tippecanoe Valley at Central Noble Round Robin, 10 a.m.
West Noble at LaVille’s Queen of Diamonds Tournament, 10 a.m.
Lakeland and Westview at Bremen Invitational, 10 a.m.
Angola and Mississinewa at Adams Central Round Robin, DH, 10 a.m.
DeKalb at Hicksville (Ohio), 10 a.m.
Churubusco at Elkhart, 10 a.m.
Northrop at Fremont, DH, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Coldwater (Mich.) Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights JV at Hamilton, DH, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola Invitational (Central Noble, DeKalb, Fremont, Garrett, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Westview, Carroll, Fairfield, Bishop Dwenger, Indianapolis Cathedral, Snider, Northridge, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Warsaw, Westfield, Guerin Catholic, Bishop Chatard and Concord), 12:30 p.m.
Churubusco, East Noble and Eastside at Leo Invitational (Noble Hawk) 8 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Saint Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance Invite, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola at Fremont (Lake James), 4:30 p.m.
Senior Night, East Noble at Central Noble (Cobblestone), 4:30 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Lakewood Park at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.
Leo at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Bishop Luers, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Bellmont at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Hicksville (Ohio) at Hamilton, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Concordia Lutheran at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.