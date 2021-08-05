KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School board approved numerous personnel changes Wednesday night in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Resignations: Megan Dean, sixth grade math teacher and volleyball coach at East Noble Middle School; Kavin Ley, band teacher at ENMS; Damian Disque, PE/heath teacher at East Noble High School; Tina Davis, third-grade teacher at North Side Elementary School; Teresa Hunter, instructional assistnat at North Side; Lori Sorrell, food service assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Kelly Mitchell, food service assistant at ENHS; Shay Amstutz, robotics coach at Avilla Elementary School; Ann Ventura, tech site coordinator at Rome City Elementary Kathann Cassel, volleyball coach at ENMS; Kelly Savage, Spell Bowl and Academic Super Bowl coach, Brand Julian, robotics coach and Lisa Mazur as advanced ed committee co-chairperson at ENHS.
Reassignments: Angie Sibert, from special education teacher at Wayne Center to sixth-grade math teacher at ENMS; Kim Anderson, from fourth-grade teacher at Rome City to third-grade teacher at Wayne Center; Tara Ortiz, from English teacher at ENMS to family and consumer science teacher at ENHS; Ryan Starkel from PE/health teacher at ENMS to PE/health teacher at ENHS; Ashley Eisberg, from kindergarten teacher at Rome City to kindergarten teacher at Avilla; Ron Richards, from third-shift custodian to third-shift custodian supervisor at ENHS.
New hires: Monika Stidham, music teacher at Avilla and North Side; Byron Osborn, special education teacher at Wayne Center; Andrea Heller, PE/health teacher at ENMS; Beth Munk, English teacher at ENMS; Clay Kennerk, band teacher at ENMS; Gloria Gonzalez, special education teacher at ENHS; Cassandra Lash, instructional assistant at ENHS; Autumn Flynn, instructional assistant at ENMS; Birdie Agee and Kathleen Ritchie, instructional assistant at Wayne Center; Katherine Bradford, regular route bus driver; Kent Peck, second shift custodian at ENHS; Michael Cary, Kevin Haydl, Matthew Gammon as East Noble Marching Knights band assistants; Cody Wait, strength training coordinator, and Samantha Jarrett as tech site coordinator at ENHS; Beth Kerr as science fair coordinator, Tina Garman as yearbook sponsor and Mark Schutte as math bowl sponsor at Avilla Elementary; Lexie Holbrook as math bowl sponsor and Ethan Hood as robotics coach at North Side; Trina Leffers, seventh-grade volleyball coach at ENMS; Julie Fuller, student council advisor, Jennifer Stohlman, newspaper and yearbook sponsor, Karen Gandy and Sarah Rhea, math bowl sponsors; Kari Rathke, tech site coordinator, Melissa Pilz, K-2 department head, Cheryl Herber, grades 3-5 department head, Julie Fuller and Sarah Hollingsworth, Junior National Honor Society sponsors, Julie Fuller and Allison Miller, robotics sponsor; and Lorenza Bona, assistant boys’ tennis coach.
