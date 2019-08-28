Parking has gotten even tighter downtown with the expansion of the Civic Center Parking Garage beginning.
The public parking garage, 100 E. Washington Blvd., takes up most of the block. The project will add 225 parking spaces by adding two floors to the structure, which was built in the 1980s with the option to expand should the need arise. That time is now. During weekdays, the garage is often full because of various events taking place at downtown locations. One of those, a large conference at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, filled up the garage early Aug. 22.
The city’s partners from Visit Fort Wayne, the Grand Wayne Center, Embassy Theatre, Botanical Conservatory and downtown businesses report a critical need for more “transient” parking spaces, or spaces for motorists who do not have long-term leases.
The city wants to make sure people have plenty of parking so they’ll keep coming downtown.
An American Structurepoint study commissioned by the city and released in November said downtown Fort Wayne had 17,596 parking spaces. About 62% of the total are reserved, usually for employees at businesses in downtown buildings.
Nancy Townsend, city redevelopment director, reported to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board at its July 23 meeting that only one bid had been received for the Civic garage project. That amount, $10.46 million, was higher than expected, so the board approved adding $3.46 million to the $7 million it had already put toward the project. The project is expected to be completed in April.
That extra amount had CIB member Don Steininger wanting to put a discussion on the next agenda on how to avoid how the board “had to dig into our pocket for $3 million more.”
The work is also causing lane restrictions over the next eight months. Jefferson has been reduced to two lanes between Calhoun and Clinton streets through April. Calhoun’s northbound lane between Jefferson and the west entrance to the garage will be closed from Oct. 14 through February.
Construction manager MKS is overseeing the expansion work. Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission owns and manages the garage.
Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District has a map of downtown parking spots at https://downtownfortwayne.com/maps.
