Having lived in Whitley County her whole life, Kaitlyn Sheets knew she wanted to return here to work after college.
"We live in a really neat community," she said. "Everybody knows everybody. Everyone pulls together in a crisis."
Her fiance and large family also influenced her desire to stay in or near Columbia City.
So accepting a job as communications coordinator for Whitley County United Way was an easy decision to make. She graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne this spring and began working at United Way May 6. Her degree is in communications with a minor in business.
It also helped that she was an intern at Whitley County United Way in 2018, which prepared her for many of the tasks she now does as an employee.
Her responsibilities include managing Whitley County United Way's social media platforms, website and external communications.
In addition to her regular duties, she's also heavily involved in the Whitley United Way Day of Caring, which is Sept. 24 this year. At these annual events, groups of volunteers do chores for local agencies and seniors who need help. Much of the work is manual labor such as landscaping, painting, moving furniture, organizing etc.
Sheets has a hand in it all — contacting agencies to help brainstorm ideas, securing supplies for the projects and advertising to let the community know about the event.
On the actual Day of Caring, "I'll go around and check on different locations," she said.
"Last year 350 volunteers donated almost $40,000 in labor," Sheets said. "Our volunteers really get the chance to go to an actual agency and make a difference there."
A major fundraiser for United Way Whitley County is Power of the Purse, and Sheets is involved in that as well. Local businesses donate 50 designer purses stuffed with goodies, and an event takes place where people can buy raffle tickets for a chance at a purse. This year the event and raffle generated more than $64,000 for the agency.
Between Power of the Purse, Day of Caring and her regular duties at United Way, Sheets stays busy, but not too busy to pursue some outside interests. She co-founded Catering from My Side of the Kitchen with her mother, Jennifer Krider. When they started Sheets would film her mother as she cooked live on Facebook. Over time it got so big they decided to do catering. The business now has a storefront at 609 S. Golden Ave.
In addition, Sheets films wedding videos. Her business is Just Katie J. Film and Design.
For fun she "enjoys piddling around in my landscaping." She also spends a lot of time with family — and she's planning for her wedding, which will be next year.
