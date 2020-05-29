INDIANAPOLIS — The state is approaching 2,000 deaths attributable to COVID-19, as Indiana posted average numbers for new cases and deaths on Friday.
The state logged 39 new deaths as of Friday's noon report from the Indiana State Department of Health, a little above but close to the May daily average of 32.
In total, Indiana sits at 1,946 deaths, making it likely that the state will hit or surpass the 2,000 mark by Sunday if it posts typical numbers over the weekend.
Deaths are attributed to COVID-19 and added to the count only if a patient has a positive test result and the disease played some role in the person's death.
The state has also recorded 164 "presumptive" deaths to date, cases that looked a lot like COVID-19 based on symptoms, chest X-rays or other factors but were never confirmed via a positive test result.
On Friday, Indiana also logged 490 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, down from Thursday and a little under the May running average of 542 per day.
Noble County had another significant increase in cases on Friday, adding seven more cases after it had recorded 12 new cases in Thursday's report. In total, Noble County has had 211 positive cases overall.
This week, Noble County had its third nursing home, North Ridge Village in Albion, register a positive COVID-19 case. Additional testing was being done at the facility to check residents and staff, but it's unclear whether the recent rise in cases is attributable to that facility or other locations around the county.
LaGrange County was also up another three cases to 71 overall. Steuben County was unchanged at 81 cases while DeKalb County was also the same at 33.
No new deaths were reported in the area. Noble County sits at 21 deaths overall, with LaGrange and Steuben counties each at two and DeKalb County at one.
