ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Dustin W. Fletcher, 27, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Cory R. Spangler, 34, of the 600 block of South C.R. 600W, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging two counts of felony child molesting.
• Kellee N. White, 28, ofthe 4700 block of East Camden Road, Osseo, Michigan, arreested in the 100 block of East S.R. 4, Ashley, on charge of felony possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
