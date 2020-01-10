25 years ago
• A Herald-Republican telemarketer may have helped save a life. Connie Thielking was talking with an Orland woman when the phone went silent. Thielking eventually hung up then called the next person on her call list that had the same last name and was able to find family members who were able to provide aid to the woman who had passed out.
