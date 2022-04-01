TODAY
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb at Hamilton Southeastern tournament: vs. Hamilton Southeastern,, 10 a.m.; vs. Lawrence North, 4 p.m.
Eastside at Archbold, Ohio, Invitational with Fairview, Ohio, noon and 2 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Fremont at Edon (Ohio), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final at Adrian, Mich., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Western Kentucky Hilltopper Relays, 9 a.m.; at Taylor’s George Glass Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men, Adrian at Trine, 11 a.m
Women, Adrian at Trine, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet at Trine (DH), 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine Spring Classic (Zollner), noon
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Baldwin Wallace at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Trine at Anderson, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Trine at Adrian, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final at Adrian, Mich., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hiram (Ohio) at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Union (Ohio) at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Alma (Mich.), 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.