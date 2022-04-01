TODAY

PREP BASEBALL

DeKalb at Hamilton Southeastern tournament: vs. Hamilton Southeastern,, 10 a.m.; vs. Lawrence North, 4 p.m.

Eastside at Archbold, Ohio, Invitational with Fairview, Ohio, noon and 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Fremont at Edon (Ohio), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine in US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final at Adrian, Mich., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Western Kentucky Hilltopper Relays, 9 a.m.; at Taylor’s George Glass Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Men, Adrian at Trine, 11 a.m

Women, Adrian at Trine, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Olivet at Trine (DH), 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Trine Spring Classic (Zollner), noon

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Baldwin Wallace at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Trine at Anderson, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Trine at Adrian, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine in US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final at Adrian, Mich., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hiram (Ohio) at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Mount Union (Ohio) at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women at Alma (Mich.), 2 p.m.

