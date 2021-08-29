Cities partner with Easterseals RISE for services
The cities of Angola and Auburn received a combined $370,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs Wednesday in partnership with Easterseals RISE to bring electronic services to its participants.
Angola has been awarded $195,585 to create a virtual Employment Readiness Academy to provide employment skills development.
Auburn has been awarded $174,870 to create virtual employment and training programs, utilizing a device lending library of 100 tablets and 100 MiFi devices.
Angola will create a 35-unit tablet lending library and install virtual meeting and videoconferencing technology in the city hall and Angola Training Center so that participants can engage in community training and local government processes.
Auburn will establish a virtual Employment Readiness Academy to provide employment skills development to participants and virtual “job clubs” to connect participants to potential employers.
Ashley plans water, sewer feasibility study
ASHLEY — With cooperation between DeKalb and Steuben counties, the town of Ashley is embarking on a water and sewer feasibility study, which could possibly bring more industry to the area.
Ashley Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer said there are potentially two industries looking at the north side of Steuben C.R. 800S, east of Interstate 69.
DeKalb County Commissioners approved $22,000 in American Rescue Plan dollars for the study on Monday, the county’s third of the total cost. Steuben County and Ashley have also contributed $22,000.
The town of Ashley recently signed a contract with Jones and Henry Engineers, Fort Wayne, to do the study, which will be completed yet this fall.
The town currently has water and sewer lines on the south side of S.R. 4 under Interstate 69, which are utilized by Family Dollar’s distribution facility. The new Casey’s General Store gas station that is being constructed on the south side of S.R. 4 will also be tapping into that line.
East Noble High School goes virtual
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School announced a three-day transition to virtual learning amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and several quarantines.
The virtual learning period began Friday. In-person classes are slated to resume Wednesday, with all extra-curricular activities postponed or canceled through Wednesday as well.
All other schools — East Noble Middle School and Rome City, Wayne Center, North Side, South Side and Avilla elementary schools — remained open with in-person instruction.
“We have an outstanding staff that has gone above and beyond to ensure a quality education continues during the pandemic,” Superintendent Teresa Gremaux wrote in a letter to parents announcing the temporary move.
“Unfortunately, due to numerous COVID positive and quarantined students and staff, it has become difficult to continue to conduct normal operations.
East Noble had more than 30 students test positive for COVID-19 across its seven main buildings, including more than 20 known cases at East Noble High School last week, according to case data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Iowa man charged in death of 4-year-old
LAGRANGE — An Iowa man has been charged by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office with causing the death of a 4-year-old boy.
Dylan Diericx, of Eldridge, Iowa, has been charged with a single count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
The allegations against Mr. Diericx arose from an Aug. 19 call requesting emergency services at a location near Shipshewana. Shipshewana police and fire department first responders arrived to find the victim, a 4-year-old boy, unresponsive and in critical condition. The child was flown to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he ultimately passed away.
Diericx is in the LaGrange County Jail awaiting formal arraignment on the charges. Conviction of a Level 1 felony carries with it a sentence of between 20 and 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The case remains under further investigation and the prosecutor’s office said additional charges may be filed at a later date.
Rare Duesenberg to be displayed in Washington, D.C.
AUBURN — One of the rarest Duesenbergs in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s collection will be in Washington, D.C. where it will be placed on display at the National Mall.
Visitors to the nation’s capital will be able to view the first ever passenger-built Duesenberg, a 1921 Model A, from Sept. 17-23 during Cars at the Capital. Cars at the Capital is a month-long celebration of car culture in Washington, D.C. and is held on the National Mall.
The 1921 Duesenberg Straight Eight Model A “Castle Duesenberg,” is the 27th vehicle listed on the National Historic Vehicle Register. The Duesenberg will be on exhibit in the Hagerty Drivers Foundation lighted glass display case.
The cars will be on display between the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art.
Donated by CyrAnn and James C. Castle Jr. of California, the 1921 Duesenberg Model A Coupe features a body built by the Bender Body Company of Cleveland, Ohio and was produced to the order of the car’s original owner, Samuel Northrup Castle, including space for his seven-foot-tall stature.
State Sen. Dennis Kruse will not run again
AUBURN — After serving in the Indiana legislature since 1989, Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will not seek re-election in 2022.
Kruse made the announcement Friday, noting his wife Kay has been suffering with cancer the past couple of years.
Kruse’s public career will span more than 40 years when he retires at the end of the 2022 legislative session. He began as trustee of Jackson Township in southern DeKalb County from 1982-1989, then served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 1989-2004 and the Indiana Senate since 2004.
While mostly DeKalb County, at times, his legislative districts also included portions of Allen, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Since joining the Senate, Kruse has been re-elected four times with no opposition in either the primary or general elections. He faced only three opponents — in 1992, 1996 and 1998 — during his years in the Indiana House.
“I appreciate the people putting their trust in me all these years. It’s been a humbling experience,” he said.
Fremont board hears COVID policy opinions
FREMONT — It was standing room only as parents echoed a demand for transparency and freedom of choice with their students’ education.
After Fremont Community School Board of Trustees held an executive session last week after only 6-hours notice to the public, parents flooded the administration building Thursday, eagerly waiting for their chance to be heard as board members discussed each line item on the agenda.
A long line of people awaited the opening of the meeting. In order to get the crowd into the board room, it took about 10 minutes.
As Board of Trustees President Laura McLatcher read from the agenda, she called out line item No. 7, “Student Safety Protocol,” and quickly interrupted Superintendent Bill Stitt to address the audience.
“There will not be any voting on this, this evening,” she said. “Listening to, of course, discussion from the general public that came in.”
