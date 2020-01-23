Prep Volleyball Probst hired as East Noble coach
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corporation board of education approved the hiring of Katie Probst as East Noble High School’s varsity volleyball coach.
Probst is an East Noble graduate who played volleyball for the Knights in the mid-2000s. She is a third grade teacher in the school district at Wayne Center Elementary School.
Prep Girls Basketball Fremont falls at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Fremont lost to the Allen County Athletic Conference Tournament champion Woodlan 56-34 on Wednesday night.
The Warriors (15-6) outscored the Eagles 35-16 in the middle two quarters to pull away to victory. Woodlan outrebounded Fremont for the game 35-22.
Dakotah Krohn had 14 points and three steals to lead the Warriors. Taya Kitzmiller added 13 points and four rebounds.
Jada Rhonehouse had 10 points and two steals for the Eagles (10-10). Samantha Kuhn had eight points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.
In other area action Wednesday, Churubusco won at home over Canterbury 60-35. The Eagles (5-13) ended a losing streak at nine games.
Prep Gymnastics No. 7 Hornets capture two wins
ANGOLA — Angola, the state’s seventh-ranked team, scored 106.375 to defeat Wayne and Fort Wayne South Side Wednesday night at Central Gym. The Generals scored 85.625 and the Archers had 47.625.
Hornet sophomore Ashtyn Evans was all-around medalist with 37.275. She was first on the vault (9.5), balance beam (9.325) and uneven bars (9.3).
Angola’s Emma Schoenherr was second on the beam with 8.75 and tied for second on the bars with teammate Audrey Wilkinson at 8.05.
Angola 106.375, Wayne 85.625,
F.W. South Side 47.625
Vault: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.5, 2. E. Xayarath (Way) 9.35, 3. Schoenherr (A) 9.15, 4. Bussema (A) 9, 5. Wilkinson (A) 8.8, S. Hutchins (A) 8.3.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.3, 2t. Schoenherr (A) and Wilkinson (A) 8.05, 4. Bussema (A) 7.7, 5. E. Xayarath (Way) 7.6, 6. B. Kai-Xayarath (Way) 4.95.
Balance Beam: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.325, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.75, 3. E. Xayarath (Way) 8.725, 4. Wilkinson (A) 8.65, 5. S. Hutchins (A) 8.45, 6. K. Stoy (A) 7.65.
Floor Exercise: 1. E. Xayarath (Way) 9.3, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 9.15, 3. Bussema (A) 9, 4. S. Hutchins (A) 8.45, 5. Wilkinson (A) 8.15, 6. K. Stoy (A) 8.1.
All-Around: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 37.275, 2. E. Xayarath (Way) 34.975, 3. Wilkinson (A) 33.65.
College Wrestling Thunder lose to MIAA rival Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine lost to Adrian 37-9 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Thursday night.
Chase Gibson earned a pin late in the second period of his 197-pound match for the Thunder. Luke Carver got a takedown in overtime at 184 to defeat Bulldog Kyle Emery.
Adrian 37, Trine 9
125 — Dajun Jones (Adr) dec. Anthony Eberle 5-2. 133 — Elijah Sanchez (Adr) tech. fall Sebastian Iverson 23-3, 7:00. 141 — Coleton Wiegers (Adr) pinned Justin Davis, 2:15. 149 — Noah Nieman (Adr) tech. fall Nevan Freestone 21-6, 7:00. 157 — Zach Altman (Adr) tech. fall Mason Young 16-0, 2:32. 165 — Derick Duvall (Adr) major dec. Owen Conklin 19-6. 174 — Bryant Moore (Adr) dec. Nick Miller 8-1. 184 — Luke Carver (Trine) dec. Kyle Emery 3-1 (OT). 197 — Chase Gibson (Trine) pinned Michael Jacobs, 4:47. 285 — Isaiah Espinoza (Adr) pinned Zach Saylor, 1:17.
