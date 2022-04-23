Many people lose their hearing because of hereditary issues or illness, while others may suffer from medical conditions like middle-ear infections or tinnitus that lead to irreversible damage.
Today, hearing loss is the third most common condition in the U.S., following only arthritis and heart disease. Here’s a look at how this is impacting us, and what we can do.
Types of loss
Hearing loss is divided into three different types, depending on the damage: Conductive loss involves the middle or outer ear. Sensorineural relates to inner-ear issues. Mixed loss, as it sounds, includes some combination of both. Genetics, age and illness play a role, as do a number of modern-day issues like ongoing loud noises and some forms of medication. Many cases are untreatable, so prevention remains our best way to keep healthy hearing.
Degrees of loss
There are also different degrees of loss: Mild loss is diagnosed for those who may have trouble making out conversations amid background noise. Moderate loss would involve having to ask others to repeat themselves in one-on-one conversations or when on the phone. Severe loss is such that a hearing aid is required. Profound loss may require technology like a cochlear implant.
The causes
Aging is the most common cause, though researchers still don’t fully understand why we lose our hearing. One in three people who are 65-74 has some sort of loss. After 75, it’s an entire 50%. As with exposure to loud sounds, a lifetime of listening may simply wear down delicate ear mechanics. Genes play a role, as do certain drugs. In fact, there are more than 200 chemical and medications that are linked to hearing loss.
The treatmentsImportant preventative measures include wearing earplugs when around any sound that louder than traffic. If you work in a noisy workplace, discuss ear safety with your employer. Hearing aids help most people with more serious hearing loss, and some have found success with personal-listening systems and phone-amplification software. Surgery can ultimately reverse losses caused by infection, scar tissue or otosclerosis. Antibiotics may work in the case of infection. Removing ear wax is sometimes a solution. If all else fails, cochlear implants are becoming more popular with those suffering from profound hearing loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.