MEN’S SOCCER

SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic, CBSSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, USA, 2:45 p.m.

Liga MX Qualifier: Atletico San Luis at Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

FISHING

Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN2, noon

America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt., ESPNU, noon

Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md., BTN, 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., USA, noon

The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBC, 2:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Formula 1, Miami International Autodrome: practice, ESPNEWS, 12:55 p.m.; qualifying, ESPN, 3:55 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1, 1:30 p.m.

W Series: Race 1, Miami, ESPNEWS, 2:30 p.m.

AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City, CNBC, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Purdue at Iowa, BTN, noon

North Carolina at NC State, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (DH), WLW-AM 700, 12:30 and 6:30 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (DH), WSCR-AM 670, 1 and 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland (DH), WBNO-FM 100.9, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, FS1, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, WMVP-AM 1000, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, FS1, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLB Network, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final, CBS, 1 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3, TNT, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3, TNT, 7 p.m.

Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

NCAA Tournament, Elimination Bracket matches, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2, 2, 3 and 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver, FS2, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Connecticut at New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

MLR: Old Glory DC at New England, FS2, 7 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 7 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego, ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton, FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

