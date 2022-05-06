MEN’S SOCCER
SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic, CBSSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, USA, 2:45 p.m.
Liga MX Qualifier: Atletico San Luis at Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
FISHING
Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN2, noon
America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt., ESPNU, noon
Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md., BTN, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., USA, noon
The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBC, 2:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1, 10:30 a.m.
Formula 1, Miami International Autodrome: practice, ESPNEWS, 12:55 p.m.; qualifying, ESPN, 3:55 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1, 1:30 p.m.
W Series: Race 1, Miami, ESPNEWS, 2:30 p.m.
AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City, CNBC, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Purdue at Iowa, BTN, noon
North Carolina at NC State, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (DH), WLW-AM 700, 12:30 and 6:30 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (DH), WSCR-AM 670, 1 and 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland (DH), WBNO-FM 100.9, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, FS1, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, WMVP-AM 1000, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, FS1, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLB Network, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final, CBS, 1 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3, TNT, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3, TNT, 7 p.m.
Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
NCAA Tournament, Elimination Bracket matches, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2, 2, 3 and 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver, FS2, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3, ABC, 8:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
MLR: Old Glory DC at New England, FS2, 7 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix, ESPN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego, ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton, FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
