INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Board said Tuesday it has approved more than $19 million in matching state grant funds, marking a second consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments.
The recipients include six schools or districts in DeKalb County:
• DeKalb County Central United School District, $51,840;
• DeKalb County Eastern Community School District, $55,000; The district will use the grant to pay for its school resource officer.
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School Corp., $29,750; The district will use the grant to pay for a portion of the cost of a school resource officer.
• Hamilton Community Schools, $21,600; The district will use the grant to pay for a portion of its school resource officer and additional safety items such as cameras and safety film on windows.
• Lakewood Park Christian School, $8,800; and
• Saint Joseph School of Garrett, $30,287.
Eligible items in the grant include funding for school resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools; equipment and technology; active-event warning systems; firearms training for teachers and staff in schools that choose to allow guns on school property; threat assessments; and implementing a student and parent support services program.
“Education is a Hoosier priority, and Indiana remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of our schools. I’m proud that continued funding through this grant program can meet the top safety needs of school districts and help parents, students and staff feel safe and secure each day,” Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in an announcement of the grants.
The $19.4 million in awards allows the Secured School Board to fully fund all eligible, top-priority projects identified by 418 schools in their applications to the Secured School Safety Grant program, a news release said.
In addition, the board fully funded all school threat assessment projects, as well as eligible projects geared toward implementing health and wellness support services for parents and students.
Schools have received notification that their top priority requests were fully funded for all eligible items, the release said. The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past two years. The $19 million annual investments are the largest single-year investments ever dedicated to safety in Hoosier schools.
The Secured School Safety Grant fund is administered by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Including the funds committed this year, the SSSG program will have distributed more than $91 million in state matching grants to schools since the program became law in 2013. All of these funds focus specifically on school safety.
“Even with the changes brought by COVID-19, the Secured Schools Board continues to focus on school-safety initiatives in Indiana,” said Rusty Goodpaster, director of the Secured School Board. “The budgetary support provided by the state empowers schools to continue to build safe, supportive environments for their students.”
The Secured School Safety Grant fund issues matching grants for eligible items, and then schools match those funds at a certain level, either 25, 50 or 100%. The match requirement is based on average daily membership of the school district, the total amount of the project or what the request covers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.