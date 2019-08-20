David Claxton
FREMONT — David Allen Claxton, 63, of Fremont and formerly of Garrett, died Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home of Fremont handled arrangements.
Paul Freeburn
AUBURN – Paul E Freeburn, 96, of Auburn died Monday August 12, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Duane Houser
BUTLER — Duane D. Houser, 92, of Butler, died Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
James Higgins Jr.
SPARTA, Illinois – James T. “Jimmy” Higgins Jr., 44, of Sparta, Illinois and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 10, 20019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Kreigh
KENDALLVILLE — Carol (Schuelke) Kreigh, 86, of Kendallville, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Jackson
KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Joan (Espich) Jackson, 83, of Kendallville and formerly of Ashley, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019,
Covington Memorial Funeral Home in Fort Wayne is handling arrangements.
Edwin Workman
AVILLA — Edwin C. Workman, 80, of Avilla, died on Monday August 12, 2019.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel.
Robert Gerber
BUTLER — Robert Gerber, 72, of Butler, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Petre
VALPARAISO — Sandra Kay Petre, 64, of Valparaiso, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home in Angola is handling arrangements.
Della Lutter
FORT WAYNE — Della Mae Lutter, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Troutman
FREMONT — Richard Earl Troutman, 89, died on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home in Fremont is handling arrangments.
Douglas Hartley Sr.
ANGOLA — Douglas Hartley Sr., 57, of Angola and formerly of Fort Wayne died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
A celebration of life celebration will be held at a later date.
Patricia Flaharty
Patricia Gail Flaharty, 80, of Big Long Lake died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Brittany High-Stinson
ST. JOE — Brittany Kay (Traster) High- Stinson, 32, of St. Joe died Monday, August 12, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Cobb III
HAMILTON — Thomas Edward Luke Cobb III, 21, of Hamilton died Thursday Aug. 15, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.