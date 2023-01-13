TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Fremont and Lakeland at Garrett Invitational, 8 a.m.
Churubusco and Westview at Concordia Invitational, 9 a.m.
West Noble at Culver Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Northeast 8 Conference Meet at Norwell, 10 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb, Eastside, Lakeland and West Noble at Plymouth Invitational, 11 a.m.
Angola at Franklin Central Invitational, 11 a.m.
East Noble at Elkhart’s East/West Invitational, noon
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship at Garrett, Central Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship at Garrett, 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Sean Brady Alumni Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.
Men, Trine at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, Milwaukee School of Engineering at Trine, 4 p.m.
Women, Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 4 p.m.
ACHA Division 2 Men, Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, 6:30 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Lake Central (Midwest Ice Arena) 11:10 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont at Canterbury, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Westview at Sturgis (Mich.), 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Concordia at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
