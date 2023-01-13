TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Fremont and Lakeland at Garrett Invitational, 8 a.m.

Churubusco and Westview at Concordia Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Noble at Culver Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Northeast 8 Conference Meet at Norwell, 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb, Eastside, Lakeland and West Noble at Plymouth Invitational, 11 a.m.

Angola at Franklin Central Invitational, 11 a.m.

East Noble at Elkhart’s East/West Invitational, noon

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship at Garrett, Central Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship at Garrett, 7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Sean Brady Alumni Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.

Men, Trine at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Men, Milwaukee School of Engineering at Trine, 4 p.m.

Women, Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 4 p.m.

ACHA Division 2 Men, Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, 6:30 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Lake Central (Midwest Ice Arena) 11:10 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fremont at Canterbury, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Westview at Sturgis (Mich.), 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Concordia at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

