Sometimes, people may have difficulty sleeping or feel tired throughout the day but may not have a sleep disorder.
In these cases, professionals will look at a person’s “sleep hygiene” to see if they’re giving themselves the best chance to get a proper rest.
“Sleep hygiene has a lot to do with it,” Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Cardiopulmonary and Sleep Center Assistant Connie Reed said.
Sometimes when people receive normal sleep test results, “physicians will work with them on the behavioral aspects,” she said.
This might include the person’s sleep specialists as well as behavioral therapists, Parkview Health Medical Director of Sleep Centers Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan said.
Even without a sleep study there are steps everyone can take to help facilitate a good night’s rest.
“Maintaining a consistency in bed time and and wake up time is important. I think that’s the first and foremost thing,” Devanathan said.
A person’s sleep/wake cycle follows a “circadian clock,” regulated by hormones, light and temperature that tell the body when it is time to rest and when it is time to be awake.
As bedtime approaches, people should expose themselves to less light and set bedrooms to cooler temperatures, as the body’s temperature decreases in preparation for sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
Reducing light also means reducing access to electronic devices.
The short-wavelength blue light from electronic devices disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm, suppressing the release of melatonin and making it more difficult to sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
In fact, Cameron does not allow electronics overnight in their sleep center rooms, Reed said.
While the sleep rooms have TVs, they are also kept off overnight, she said.
This follows recommendations by the National Sleep Foundation to turn TVs off one to two hours before bedtime, Devanathan said.
This is because “changing tones and volumes can interrupt sleep,” according to the National Sleep Foundation’s website.
Devananthan also cautioned against having pets sleep in the bed as well, as they might make a bed cramped and harder to sleep in.
But choices made well before bedtime can affect sleep as well. For example, stimulants such as nicotine and coffee can have an effect.
Reed said Cameron advises its patients not to have caffeine in the afternoon if they’re coming in for a sleep test, and Devanathan said stimulants should ideally be avoided four to six hours before bedtime.
On the other hand, sedatives or alcohol can worsen snoring or sleep apnea, so those shouldn’t be used within four hours of bedtime, Devanathan said.
Naps throughout the day should be limited to no more than an hour, unless a person has a medical condition that warrants them, he added.
“If you don’t do…the basic necessities to help you get a good night sleep, you may end up thinking you have a sleep disorder” when that’s not the case, Devanathan said.
