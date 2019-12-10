COLUMBIA CITY — A Churubusco comeback was too little too late on Tuesday night in Columbia City, as the Eagles’ fourth-quarter comeback ended in an overtime loss against the county rivals, 73-69.
Churubusco held a four-point lead with three minutes left in the game, but Columbia City’s Mitchell Wilson did what he does best — he found a way to score.
Wilson narrowed the lead to one with a free throw, then, with 1:37 left to play, tied the game with a 3-pointer. Neither team scored in the final minute, pushing the game into overtime where Columbia City took the lead and went on to score nine free throws to come away with the win.
After an quick start in the first three minutes of the game, Churubusco’s offense struggled to find its groove.
Churubusco opened the game with a quick transition bucket by Jackson Paul after a steal by Luke McClure.
Columbia City answered with a score by Greg Bolt off an offensive rebound, but the Eagles went on to score back-to-back buckets in transition, leading 6-2 just under three minutes into the game.
Columbia City’s Mitchell Wilson scored and was fouled, giving Columbia City a 7-6 advantage after the free throw at the 4:57 mark, and the hosts carried their lead into the half, as Churubusco struggled to find an offensive rhythm while Columbia City hit its stride.
Bolt scored, then Max Bedwell hit a 3-pointer and Wilson added six more points before the quarter was over.
Paul scored with 12 seconds left, making the first quarter score 20-11.
The visitors went on a run in the second quarter, cutting Columbia City’s lead to four after a 3-pointer by Tim Knepple and field goals by Paul and Gage Kelly.
Meanwhile, Columbia City struck a 3:30 dry spell, not scoring until a 3-pointer by Mason Baker at the 2:49 mark. The teams traded baskets in the remaining minutes, and the teams went into the locker room with a four-point Columbia City lead at halftime, 32-28.
The teams played neck-in-neck in the third quarter, both scoring 12 points, as the Eagles got buckets from McClure, Kelly, Paul, Perlich and Wolfe. Wilson led the way for Columbia City with seven points of his own.
Churubusco mounted its comeback midway through the fourth quarter. That comeback was made a little easier when Wilson was benched for his fourth foul, picking up three in the fourth quarter alone.
Paul took back the Churubusco lead for the first time since the first quarter with a basket at the 3:40 mark, followed by another by McClure to extend the lead to 56-52.
Churubusco ran time off the clock in the final minutes, but that’s when Wilson came back in the game and tied the score, leading to Columbia City’s eventual overtime win.
Wilson led Columbia City with 30 points, followed by Sievers with 15 and Bolt with 13.
Paul put up 29 points for Churubusco, followed by Perlich with 14 and Wolfe with 11.
The loss drops Churubusco to 1-2. The Eagles host West Noble on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
