As someone who has studied John Wesley and his theology, he has three simple rules that make sense to me. As a youth pastor, I encouraged my youth to use these for social media. I might have mentioned that in a past article, but it bears repeating again and again.
Rule No. 1 Do No Harm
Former Bishop Reuben Job wrote, “To do no harm means that I will be on guard so that all my actions and even my silence will not add injury to another of God’s children or to any part of God’s creation.”
There are times when we need to speak up for one another. On ABC, there is a TV show called “What would you do?” It shows people in situations where people are being rude, hateful, or possibly even abusive. It then films if others will jump into the situation. (Sidenote: the situations are staged.) I am always blown away by some of the beautiful wisdom people give in these situations. Yes, they are stages, but those with wisdom have no idea. They are seeking to help people, not be harmed! Let’s do more of that!
NOW the opposite opinion of that is when we are looking at social media:
If we do not know the person, WHY would I post something opinionated or hurtful? We act like Facebook is our personal place for teaching lessons. The best way to have difficult conversations is in person, AND with people, we actually know. I am baffled why we feel like we need to post something on someone’s page we know little about besides what we see posted. There is no way you can know me just by my posts. I am more complex than what I post. Aren’t we all?
Rule No. 2 Do Good
This rule should be easy! Do GOOD! Let me repeat it for those in the back, do good!
In his book, Bishop Job wrote, “My desire to do good is in response to God’s invitation to follow Jesus, and it is in my control. I can determine to extend hospitality and goodness to all I meet.”
EVERYONE we meet! The worker at McDonald’s? Yes! The older adult driving slow, walking slow? Yes! The person that doesn’t look like me thinks like me, dresses like me? Yes!
Spend your weekend smiling at others, opening doors for others, and being nice to the people you love and do not even know yet!
Rule No. 3 Stay in Love With God
Bishop Job writes that as we stay in love with God, we “find our moral direction, our wisdom, our courage, our strength to live faithfully from the One who authored us, called us, sustains us, and sends us into the world as witnesses who daily practice the way of living with Jesus.”
This is beautiful. We spend a lot of time speaking about God’s love for us, but, we need to address our love for God. If we were living in rule #3, then it would be easier to do rules No. 1 and No. 2.
John Wesley had some great wisdom when he created Three Simple Rules. Let us be about the simple life!
