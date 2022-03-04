College Wrestling Trine’s Morrison a win short of placing at nationals
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Riley Morrison was 2-2 in the 109-pound weight class in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Friday at Adrian College. She was a win short of placing and did not advance to the second and final day of the tournament today.
Morrison was pinned in the first round by Valeriia Mamleeva from Lindenwood, Missouri, in 1 minute, 8 seconds.
Morrison got pins in her first two consolation matches, pinning Madison Packer from Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, in 2:40, then sticking Alejandra Perez from Emmanuel, Georgia, in 32 seconds. Then Morrison’s tournament run ended when she got pinned by Danielle Garcia from King, Tennessee, in 2:15.
College Hockey Payment, Price honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University senior defenseman Hunter Payment was picked to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association all-conference team, and Thunder forward Bobby Price was picked to the All-Freshman Team.
Payment is the second Trine men’s hockey player to earn All-NCHA honors. The Monroe, Michigan, resident played in all 28 games for the Thunder and had three goals and 15 assists for 18 points. He had a plus-11 plus-minus rating while anchoring the team’s defense.
Price, from Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, had 15 goals, including four on the power play, and 16 assists for 31 points. Those are all new program records for freshmen. He had two game-winning goals and a plus-23 plus-minus rating.
Trine was 19-9 this season. It set season program records for wins (19), goals (114), assists (186) and points (300).
The Thunder have an outside shot of making the 12-team NCAA Division III Tournament. They are ranked 14th in the PairWise ranking and 16th in the USCHO.com Division III poll.
St. Norbert senior forward Peter Bates, the leading scorer in NCAA Division III with 55 points, was picked the NCHA Player of the Year. Green Knights forward Liam Fraser was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year. Adrian’s Adam Krug was named Coach of the Year. The all-conference teams were announced on Wednesday.
2021-22 NCHA All-Conference Men’s Team
Forwards — Peter Bates, Sr., St. Norbert; Peyton Frantti, Sr., St. Norbert; Garrett Gintoli, Gr., Milwaukee School of Engineering; Alessio Luciani, Jr., Adrian; Sam Ruffin, Sr., Adrian.
Defensemen — Matt Eller, Sr., Adrian; Kyle Gierman, So., Lawrence; Hunter Payment, Sr., Trine; Brayden Sampson, Sr., Aurora.
Goaltenders — Cameron Gray, Sr., Adrian; Josh Boyko, Sr., Aurora.
2021-22 NCHA Men’s All-Freshman Team
Liam Fraser, F, St. Norbert; Bobby Price, F, Trine; Matt Weber, F, Aurora; Matt Couto, D, Adrian; Matteas Derraugh, D, Lake Forest; Darius Bell, G, Milwaukee School of Engineering.
College Softball Thunder lose first two games
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Trine University opened the season with a 5-0 loss to Christopher Newport, Virginia, then lost to Belhaven, Mississippi, 1-0 in nine innings Friday at the National Fastpitch Coaches Association D3 Classic.
In the Thunder’s season opener, Kate Alger threw a one-hit shutout for Christopher Newport with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Brooke Greaver and Katie Currin homered for the Captains.
Mercede Daugherty had the lone Trine hit. Amanda Prather and Scarlett Elliott each drew walks. Anna Koeppl started pitching and took the loss. Adrienne Rosey allowed an earned run and four hits in five innings of relief with five strikeouts and no walks.
