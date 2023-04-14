Prep Girls Tennis Fremont blanks Busco
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont improved to 2-1 on the season (1-0 NECC) Thursday night with a 5-0 win over Churubusco.
Fremont is in action on Saturday at the Goshen Round Robin. Churubusco travels to Columbia City on Monday.
Fremont 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Delaney Bock (F) def. Kayln Bogges 6-2, 6-1. 2. Chloe Hilvers (F) def. Kendall Stucky 6-1, 6-1. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Alyssa Powell 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry (F) def. Addy Wright-Meriam Kline 6-0, 5-7, 6-1. 2. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (F) def. Eva Rafeld/Reagan Baker 7-5, 6-3.
Prep Boys Golf Chargers best Oak Farm
KENDALLVILLE — West Noble was a 202-266 winner over Oak Farm in a nonconference dual meet at Cobblestone Golf Course Thursday afternoon.
The Chargers were led by Luke Schermerhorn, who earned medalist honors with a 45. Nevin Phares and Isaac Mast added a 47 and 48 respectively. Blake Ewell rounded out West Noble’s scorecard with a 62.
Rodrigo Melchor added a 62 while Austin Cripe and Drew Burns added 65s.
West Noble is at home next Wednesday at Maxwelton against Lakeland and Goshen.
Fremont 2nd, Eastside 3rd
ANGOLA — Fairfield shot 154 to defeat Fremont and Eastside in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the front nine at Lake James on Thursday. The Eagles had 182 and the Blazers had 197.
Ashland Benner led Fremont with 40. Luke Campbell had 45.
Reece Myers shot 43 and Clay Minnick had 48 for Eastside. Falcon Miles Nine was medalist with a 35.
The Eagle junior varsity team was paced by Austin Caskey’s 45. The Eastside JV team was led by Carter Helbert’s 52.
