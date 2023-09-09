70th Farm Progress Show showcases ag technology

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — The 70th anniversary of the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, saw a bustling turnout, with over 500 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in agricultural technology and featuring live field demonstrations.
“We take great pride in Farm Progress Show’s rich history,” said Don Tourte, senior vice president of sales and events with Farm Progress. “Every year, visitors from around the world gather to celebrate the legacy of the agricultural industry and their excitement for the future.”
More than a dozen new tractors were introduced, including three new electric models. Autonomous technology, UTVs, sprayer drones, sprayer technology and planters were also on display.
Throughout the three-day event, visitors could get a first-hand look at the latest ag tech, engage with representatives about seed selection, crop inputs, and more, and see equipment in action during field demonstrations. The show also featured Ride ‘n’ Drive opportunities, a daily autonomous showcase, and a visit from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on the ADM stage, adding to the event’s significance and educational value.
“The experience we offer to farmers is like no other,” said Matt Jungmann, national events director for Farm Progress. “Being able to research the latest technology in one place before making an investment is a huge value for many attendees. We look forward to bringing these experiences and connections to farmers for the next 70 years.”
The Farm Progress Show for 2024 will be hosted in Boone, Iowa, Aug. 27-29. For more information and to stay up to date on next year’s show, visit farmprogressshow.com.
