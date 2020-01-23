Important Numbers & Addresses
Police Dept: P: 636-2182 A: Albion Municipal Building at 211 E. Park Drive
Fire Dept: P: 799-9987 A: 3199 S. S.R. 109
Post Office: Hours: 1-5 p.m. M-F, 8-10 a.m. Sat P: 635-2339 A: 1221 S. U.S. 33
Recycling Center: Behind the county highway department in Albion
Wolf Lake at a Glance
Population: 275
Education: Central Noble Community Schools
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital
Utilities: Gas: NIPSCO Electric: Noble REMC Cable TV: Mediacom Internet: Frontier, Mediacom Water: private wells Trash: Noble County Disposal, National Serv-All
Fire Dept: Noble Township Fire Department
Police Dept: Noble County Sheriff’s Department
Parks: Noble Township
Attractions: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center
Events: Onion Days Festival
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.