Important Numbers & Addresses

Police Dept: P: 636-2182 A: Albion Municipal Building at 211 E. Park Drive

Fire Dept: P: 799-9987 A: 3199 S. S.R. 109

Post Office: Hours: 1-5 p.m. M-F, 8-10 a.m. Sat P: 635-2339 A: 1221 S. U.S. 33

Recycling Center: Behind the county highway department in Albion

Wolf Lake at a Glance

Population: 275

Education: Central Noble Community Schools

Health: Parkview Noble Hospital

Utilities: Gas: NIPSCO Electric: Noble REMC Cable TV: Mediacom Internet: Frontier, Mediacom Water: private wells Trash: Noble County Disposal, National Serv-All

Fire Dept: Noble Township Fire Department

Police Dept: Noble County Sheriff’s Department

Parks: Noble Township

Attractions: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center

Events: Onion Days Festival

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.