Four people arrested by area police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Isaiah L. Gaona, 18, of the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, arrested in the 5500 block of C.R. 11A, Auburn, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Rashad M. Hadi, 18, of the 300 block of Kinnelon Road, Kinnelon, New Jersey, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 137 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis L. Hess, 23, of the 2300 block of Engle Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 800W at C.R. 250S, Hudson, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor driving while suspended and reckless driving.
• Kevin Kunburger, 30, of the 3900 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
