LIGONIER — Formal charges are still pending against six people arrested early Monday after police executed search warrants on two homes in Ligonier.
Multiple law enforcement agencies banded together after a yearlong investigation to raid the two locations in hopes of busting drug activity on the county’s west side.
Six people were arrested Monday, but the Noble County’s Prosecutor Department hasn’t filed formal charges yet. On Tuesday, a judge granted prosecutors an extension, giving until 10 a.m. Friday to file criminal counts in the case.
The Indiana State Police SWAT Team served the first warrant at approximately 5:30 a.m. at 1015 Third St., then left in its armored vehicle to serve the second warrant at 407 Lincolnway West.
Pedro Macias, 45, was arrested at his residence on Lincolnway West on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 4 felony. He was held without bond.
Macias had been charged June 6 in Noble County with possession of methamphetamine. He posted $4,500 bond and was released on June 7. A trial date for that case has not been set.
Tony J. Skaggs, 28, was arrested Monday at his home at 1015 Third St. on a warrant issued by authorities in Michigan. He also faces preliminary charges related to Monday’s warrant of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; possession of heroin with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; possession of fentanyl, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 6 felony. He was held without bond.
Four other people were arrested at the Third Street residence Monday:
• Bradley D. Davis, 33, of the 2100 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tony L. Skaggs, 52, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 2 felony. He was held without bond.
• Kursty L. Fugate, 31, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. She was held without bond.
• Kitty S. Hasse, 53, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 2 felony; and three counts of neglect of a dependent, all Level 6 felonies. She was held without bond.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department spearheaded the investigation, with the assistance of the Ligonier Police Department, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Kosciusko County’s drug task force, the Indiana State Police and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Deputy prosecutor Leslie Shively rode with police units to both locations.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber lauded the collaborative work.
“It was a great effort between all of the agencies involved with this,” Weber said.
He also cited patrol officers who initiated an investigation on some of the parties involved in Monday’s arrests.
According to an undercover operative with the DEA, police allegedly had made several “buys” from Macias using undercover officers.
Because of the complexity of the case, prosecutors asked for more time to be able to file charges on Tuesday and were granted an extension.
After a closed-door probable cause hearing in Noble Superior Court 1 Tuesday afternoon, a judge found that probable cause does exist to charge suspects with a crime and granted until 10 a.m. Friday for the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges against the six people arrested.
According to Indiana law, a person arrested by police can be held for up to 48 hours without a determination that probable cause exists to continue holding them.
Normally, officers file a probable cause affidavit detailing what occurred to lead them to arrest the suspect. That sworn document is then filed as part of the initial court record when prosecutors enter formal charges with the court.
If charges are not filed within that time period, police have to let the person go.
In rare instances, prosecutors require more time to prepare charges and therefore can petition the court to establish probable cause and gain an extension of up to 72 hours.
That’s what occurred in this instance.
“Due to the number of individuals involved, the nature of the allegations and the substantial amount of physical evidence to be processed and reviewed, the additional time is necessary to determine what charges are appropriate for each individual,” Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said in a release after Tuesday’s hearing.
“The Office of the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney has a responsibility to the public, to our partners in law enforcement and to the suspects who have been arrested,” Mowery said. “We take each responsibility very seriously, which is why we are taking the extra time which Indiana law allows us to use to make the best and most accurate charging decisions possible.”
