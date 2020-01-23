A Hope Chest (Common Grace Ministries)
2004 E. Dowling St., Kendallville
Provides basic furnishings for Noble County residents.
349-1942 Call for requirements.
Alcoholics Anonymous
(866) 608-3793, 242-1140, www.aaftwayne.org
American Cancer Society
NE Service Center, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, 471-3911, www.cancer.org
American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana
Katherine Mac Aulay, executive director, 484-9336, ext. 205, or (800) 513-2599, email:
(B.A.B.E.) Beds & Britches Etc.
201 S. Park Ave., Kendallville, 347-5720 or Stone’s Hill Church, 151 W. Stone’s Hill Road, Ligonier, www.lfsfamilies.org
Brightpoint
227 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, 423-3546 or (800) 589-2264, www.mybrightpoint.org
Brightpoint Head Start
351 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, 349-9092; 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, 894-7431,
www.mybrightpoint.org/index.php/contact-us/?tag=head-start
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana
6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, 484-9560, cancer-services.org
Central Noble Food Pantry
401 S. Orange St., Albion. Provides dry goods, health and beauty products, dairy and meat from 1-2 p.m. on Fridays; farm wagon 9:30 a.m. to noon. Call 636-3372 for more information.
Child Abuse Hotline
(800) 752-7116 or (800) 422-4453
Common Grace
2004 E. Dowling St., Kendallville
349-1942
Ligonier Office in Ligonier United Methodist Church
894-3253
Provides financial assist and education for Noble County residents.
Community Connections, Foreclosure Prevention Program
(866) 892-0513
Community Foundation of Noble County
Brad Graden, executive director, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, 894-3335, noblecountycf.org.
Community Harvest
Farm wagon delivering at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Albion Wesleyan Church, 3 p.m. Thursdays at Living Water Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake, 11 a.m. Fridays at Trinity Church of God in Ligonier, and 1 p.m. Fridays at Immaculate Conception, Kendallville.
Dekko Foundation
P.O. Box 548, Kendallville, 347-1278, www.dekkofoundation.org
Drug Free Noble County
2090 N. S.R. 9, Suite E, Albion, 636-2330, dfnc.org
Early Childhood Alliance
3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, 745-2501 or (800) 423-1498, www.ecalliance.org
Freedom Academy
Melissa Carpenter, executive director, P.O. Box 515, Kendallville, 347-0887, www.freedomacademy.net
Friendship Connection Food Center
2004 E. Dowling St., Kendallville
349-1942 Call for requirements.
Shopping hours are Wednesday 1:30–5:30 p.m. and Friday 2-4 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana
101 N. Main St., Auburn, 925-2508, www.hfhnei.org
Hand in Hand International Adoption
Vickie Truelove, 210A N. Orange St., Albion, 636-3566, www.hihiadopt.org
Head Start Preschool
First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. State St., Kendallville, 349-0992
Humane Society of Noble County
1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, 347-2563,
www.humanesocietynoblecounty.org
Kendallville Day Care Centers
Site 1 at 342 E. Lisle St, 347-1210. Site 2 at 601 Orchard Place Parkway, 343-9902, www.kendallvilledaycare.org.
Kendallville Nutrition Site
The Lamplighter, Kendallville, 347-0284, meal time 11:30 a.m.
Life and Family Services Inc.
201 N. Park Ave., Kendallville, 347-5720
Lighthouse Ministry Daycare
Ligonier Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Cavin St., Ligonier, 894-3869, www.lmdaycare.org
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Indiana
Regional Office Indianapolis, (317) 636-6060, www.oki.wish.org
Narcotics Anonymous
Meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. at Club Recovery, 1110 Dowling St., Kendallville
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Meets Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. at Carriage House, 3327 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, www.namiindiana.org
Noble County Council on Aging/Noble Transit System
111 Cedar St., Kendallville, 347-4226,
www.noblecocouncilonaging.tripod.com
Noble County Division of Family Resources
702 Goodwin Place, Kendallville, walk-ins only
Noble House
205 E. Highland St., Albion, 636-7160, www.noblehouseministriesinc.com
Northeastern Indiana CASA Inc.
(Court-Appointed Special Advocates), Kirby Cool, executive director, P.O. Box 111, Albion, (888) 636-6101, www.neincasa.net
Northeastern Center
220 S. Main St., Kendallville, 347-2453, www.necmh.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Meets each Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
Parkinson’s Support Group
Meets 2nd Tuesday of each month at Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
Parkview FirstCare walk-in clinic
512 N. Professional Way, Kendallville, (877) 774-8632
Parkview Noble Hospital
401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville, 347-8700 or (800) 653-5688, www.parkview.com
Parkview Noble Home Health and Hospice
1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, 347-8910
Parkview Noble Occupational Health Clinic
1844 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, 347-8810
Parkview Noble Emergency Medical Services
510 Sawyer Road, Kendallville. Emergency calls: 911, nonemergency calls: ER, 347-8180
Pilot House Men’s Shelter
1126 E. Main St., Albion, 636-3290, www.noblehouseministriesinc.com
Poison Control Center
(800) 222-1222
Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN)
500 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 421-5000, (800) 752-7116, www.scanfw.org
Suicide Prevention Hotline
1-800-273-8255
Teen-Parent Early Learning Center
201 S. Park Ave., Kendallville, 347-9169
The Arc Noble County Foundations Inc.
Kay Craig, executive director, 506 S. Orange St., Albion, 636-2155
United Way of Noble County
Debi Pfaffenberger, executive director, 119 W. Mitchell St., Suite 7, Kendallville, 347-6822, www.uwnoble.org
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
(800) 638-2772
Visiting Nurse
5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, (800) 288-4111 or 435-3222, www.vnfw.org
West Noble Food Pantry
Open Thursdays only 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.. and 2:30-4:30 p.m., Gerber Street, Ligonier, 894-3993
WorkOne Northeast
524 Fairview Blvd., Kendallville, 599-1000, www.workonenortheast.org
YWCA shelter
(for female victims of violence), 1610 Spy Run, Fort Wayne, 447-7233, www.ywca.org
