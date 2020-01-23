A Hope Chest (Common Grace Ministries)

2004 E. Dowling St., Kendallville

Provides basic furnishings for Noble County residents.

349-1942 Call for requirements.

Alcoholics Anonymous

(866) 608-3793, 242-1140, www.aaftwayne.org

American Cancer Society

NE Service Center, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, 471-3911, www.cancer.org

American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana

Katherine Mac Aulay, executive director, 484-9336, ext. 205, or (800) 513-2599, email:

kathryn.macaulay@redcross.org

(B.A.B.E.) Beds & Britches Etc.

201 S. Park Ave., Kendallville, 347-5720 or Stone’s Hill Church, 151 W. Stone’s Hill Road, Ligonier, www.lfsfamilies.org

Brightpoint

227 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, 423-3546 or (800) 589-2264, www.mybrightpoint.org

Brightpoint Head Start

351 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, 349-9092; 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, 894-7431,

www.mybrightpoint.org/index.php/contact-us/?tag=head-start

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana

6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, 484-9560, cancer-services.org

Central Noble Food Pantry

401 S. Orange St., Albion. Provides dry goods, health and beauty products, dairy and meat from 1-2 p.m. on Fridays; farm wagon 9:30 a.m. to noon. Call 636-3372 for more information.

Child Abuse Hotline

(800) 752-7116 or (800) 422-4453

Common Grace

2004 E. Dowling St., Kendallville

349-1942

Ligonier Office in Ligonier United Methodist Church

894-3253

Provides financial assist and education for Noble County residents.

Community Connections, Foreclosure Prevention Program

(866) 892-0513

Community Foundation of Noble County

Brad Graden, executive director, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, 894-3335, noblecountycf.org.

Community Harvest

Farm wagon delivering at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Albion Wesleyan Church, 3 p.m. Thursdays at Living Water Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake, 11 a.m. Fridays at Trinity Church of God in Ligonier, and 1 p.m. Fridays at Immaculate Conception, Kendallville.

www.communityharvest.org

Dekko Foundation

P.O. Box 548, Kendallville, 347-1278, www.dekkofoundation.org

Drug Free Noble County

2090 N. S.R. 9, Suite E, Albion, 636-2330, dfnc.org

Early Childhood Alliance

3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, 745-2501 or (800) 423-1498, www.ecalliance.org

Freedom Academy

Melissa Carpenter, executive director, P.O. Box 515, Kendallville, 347-0887, www.freedomacademy.net

Friendship Connection Food Center

2004 E. Dowling St., Kendallville

349-1942 Call for requirements.

Shopping hours are Wednesday 1:30–5:30 p.m. and Friday 2-4 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana

101 N. Main St., Auburn, 925-2508, www.hfhnei.org

Hand in Hand International Adoption

Vickie Truelove, 210A N. Orange St., Albion, 636-3566, www.hihiadopt.org

Head Start Preschool

First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. State St., Kendallville, 349-0992

Humane Society of Noble County

1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, 347-2563,

www.humanesocietynoblecounty.org

Kendallville Day Care Centers

Site 1 at 342 E. Lisle St, 347-1210. Site 2 at 601 Orchard Place Parkway, 343-9902, www.kendallvilledaycare.org.

Kendallville Nutrition Site

The Lamplighter, Kendallville, 347-0284, meal time 11:30 a.m.

Life and Family Services Inc.

201 N. Park Ave., Kendallville, 347-5720

Lighthouse Ministry Daycare

Ligonier Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Cavin St., Ligonier, 894-3869, www.lmdaycare.org

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Indiana

Regional Office Indianapolis, (317) 636-6060, www.oki.wish.org

Narcotics Anonymous

Meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. at Club Recovery, 1110 Dowling St., Kendallville

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Meets Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. at Carriage House, 3327 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, www.namiindiana.org

Noble County Council on Aging/Noble Transit System

111 Cedar St., Kendallville, 347-4226,

www.noblecocouncilonaging.tripod.com

Noble County Division of Family Resources

702 Goodwin Place, Kendallville, walk-ins only

Noble House

205 E. Highland St., Albion, 636-7160, www.noblehouseministriesinc.com

Northeastern Indiana CASA Inc.

(Court-Appointed Special Advocates), Kirby Cool, executive director, P.O. Box 111, Albion, (888) 636-6101, www.neincasa.net

Northeastern Center

220 S. Main St., Kendallville, 347-2453, www.necmh.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Meets each Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville

Parkinson’s Support Group

Meets 2nd Tuesday of each month at Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville

Parkview FirstCare walk-in clinic

512 N. Professional Way, Kendallville, (877) 774-8632

Parkview Noble Hospital

401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville, 347-8700 or (800) 653-5688, www.parkview.com

Parkview Noble Home Health and Hospice

1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, 347-8910

Parkview Noble Occupational Health Clinic

1844 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, 347-8810

Parkview Noble Emergency Medical Services

510 Sawyer Road, Kendallville. Emergency calls: 911, nonemergency calls: ER, 347-8180

Pilot House Men’s Shelter

1126 E. Main St., Albion, 636-3290, www.noblehouseministriesinc.com

Poison Control Center

(800) 222-1222

Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN)

500 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 421-5000, (800) 752-7116, www.scanfw.org

Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-8255

Teen-Parent Early Learning Center

201 S. Park Ave., Kendallville, 347-9169

The Arc Noble County Foundations Inc.

Kay Craig, executive director, 506 S. Orange St., Albion, 636-2155

United Way of Noble County

Debi Pfaffenberger, executive director, 119 W. Mitchell St., Suite 7, Kendallville, 347-6822, www.uwnoble.org

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

(800) 638-2772

Visiting Nurse

5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, (800) 288-4111 or 435-3222, www.vnfw.org

West Noble Food Pantry

Open Thursdays only 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.. and 2:30-4:30 p.m., Gerber Street, Ligonier, 894-3993

WorkOne Northeast

524 Fairview Blvd., Kendallville, 599-1000, www.workonenortheast.org

YWCA shelter

(for female victims of violence), 1610 Spy Run, Fort Wayne, 447-7233, www.ywca.org

