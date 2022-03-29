KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park Department has scheduled its scenic painting classes for the remainder of 2022.

All classes are at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., with professional Carl Mosher as the instructor. Paintings are:

April 21: Froghead Bay

May 19: House of Flowers

June 16: Orcas

July 21: Chipmunk

Aug. 18: Lake Porch

Sept 15: Rowboat

Oct. 20: Tahita Dawn

Nov 17: Underwater

Samples of the paintings can be viewed in the park office and or on the department’s Facebook page.

Each class is $25 per person, with all supplies included. Class size is limited. Call the park office at 260-347-1064 for more information.

