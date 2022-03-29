KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park Department has scheduled its scenic painting classes for the remainder of 2022.
All classes are at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., with professional Carl Mosher as the instructor. Paintings are:
April 21: Froghead Bay
May 19: House of Flowers
June 16: Orcas
July 21: Chipmunk
Aug. 18: Lake Porch
Sept 15: Rowboat
Oct. 20: Tahita Dawn
Nov 17: Underwater
Samples of the paintings can be viewed in the park office and or on the department’s Facebook page.
Each class is $25 per person, with all supplies included. Class size is limited. Call the park office at 260-347-1064 for more information.
