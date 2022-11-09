TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)

FRIDAY

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 6A regional, Carroll at Lafayette Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 4A regional, Kokomo at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at Westview, 6 p.m.

West Noble at NorthWood, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Men, Earlham at Trine, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

Men, Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 8:05 p.m.

ACHA D3 Men, Miami (Ohio) at Trine, 9:15 p.m.

ACHA D2 Men, Trine at Miami (Ohio), 9:25 p.m.

