Happy birthday tomorrow to Patty Amber and Brenda Sade; Jimmy Allman on the 2nd; Max DePew, Patty Moore and Jake Hyndman on the 3rd; Lynn Snyder, Dan Serafini and Cameron Ray on the 4th; and Derek Noyes, Tim Troyer, Ryan Stahl, Sara Tavassol, Kevin D. Gilbert, Grant Osbun and Liz Schemm on the 6th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Joel and Kammi Barrett; and Bob and Sandy Lane on the 6th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include New Year’s Eve today, tomorrow is Coffee Day (also known as New Year’s Day), Science Fiction Day is the 2nd, Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is the 3rd, Spaghetti Day is the 4th, Whipped Cream Day is the 5th and Technology Day is the 6th.
Well, we finally made it, 2020 is in the history books. It seems like so much has happened to us all. On the up side, it will be easy to remember — “everything” happened in 2020, and yet so little to write home about. Here’s hoping the new year brings you all peace, joy and safety!
