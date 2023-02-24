HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University sophomore guard Sidney Wagner was selected Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player in women’s basketball by the conference coaches.
Three other Thunder basketball players also received All-MIAA First Team honors, senior guard Makayla Ardis for the women and seniors Brent Cox and Connor Jones for the men.
Junior center Emmanuel Megnanglo was selected to the men’s all-conference Second Team.
The All-MIAA Basketball Teams were announced by the conference on Friday.
On the women’s side, Wagner ended the regular season averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She shot 51.6% from the floor (142-275), including 42.1% from three-point range (32-76).
In MIAA play, Wagner averaged 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She shot 56.6% from the field (107-189), including 43.1% from three-point range (22-51).
Ardis ended the regular season averaging 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She shot 47.5% from the field (104-219), including 46% from three-point range (47-102), and made 79% of her free throws (42-53).
For the Trine men, Cox averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 45.3% from the field (164-362), including 31% from three-pont range (40-129), and made 71.7% of his free throws (66-92).
Jones averaged 14.4 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He was a 78.9% free-throw shooter (86-109).
Megnanglo averaged 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 50% from the floor (90-180).
MIAA regular season champion swept the major men’s awards. Freshman center Jalen Overway was the Most Valuable Player, and junior guard-forward Uchenna Egekeze was picked the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Cox, Jones, Overway and Egekeze made the All-MIAA First Team along with Hope senior swingman Evan Thomas and Adrian sophomore guard De’Ovion Price.
Also making the Second Team with Megnanglo are Hope’s Clayton Dykhouse and Gabe Quillan, Albion’s Ken Thomas and Fred Garland, and Kalamazoo’s Josh Decker.
On the women’s side, Wagner and Ardis made the All-MIAA First Team with Hope seniors Savannah Feenstra and Claire Baguely, Calvin senior center Gabby Timmer and Albion junior center Daniah Beavers.
The All-MIAA Second Team includes Calvin guards Sydney Cleary and Leah Harris, Albion’s Lolo Reed and Elena Welker, Hope’s Ella McKinney and Alma’s Taylor Sas.
Hope senior guard Meg Morehouse was named the MIAA women’s Defensive Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.