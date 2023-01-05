Prep Swimming Hornet teams fall to Norwell
OSSIAN — Both Angola teams lost to Norwell on Tuesday, 107-75 in the girls’ meet and 114-53 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ meet, the Hornets took first in eight of the 11 events. Ella Sears (50-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Brooke Shelburne (100 free, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events.
The team of Sears, Shelburne, Taylor Shelburne and Frances Krebs won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Angola. Taylor Shelburne won the 500 freestyle and Krebs was first in the 200 freestyle.
In the boys’ meet, Hornet Ethan Sanders won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Isaac Sanders won the 200 individual medley.
Huntington beats DeKalb teams
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North defeated DeKalb’s boys and girls teams in dual competition Tuesday.
The Vikings defeated the Barons 125-34 in the boys meet and 115-48 in the girls meet.
Layla Chautle was first in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for DeKalb’s girls. Trenton Meyer won the butterfly for the DeKalb boys.
Competing as an individual for Eastside, Johnny Buss set school records in the 50 freestyle (28.33) and the 100 freestyle (1:04.69).
Hunt. North girls 115, DeKalb 48
200 Medley Relay: 1. Huntington North (Reich, Houser, Kalhoefer, Carpenter) 2:10.26, 2. DeKalb (Rogers, Chautle, Edwards, Shipe) 2:15.51. 200 Freestyle: 1. Reich (HN) 2:21.29, 2. Shipe (DK) 2:38.61, 5. Marzolf (DK) 2:57.53. Eastside — Rohm 2:21.7. 200 IM: 1. Carpenter (HN) 2:29.94, 2. Rogers (DK) 2:43.03. Eastside — Buss 2:41.31. 50 Freestyle — 1. Houser (HN) 27.76, 4. Gentis (DK) 43.07. Eastside — Buss 29.36, Willibey 35.35.
100 Butterfly: 1. Sink (HN) 1:12.68, 2. Edwards (DK) 1:18.11. Eastside — Rohm 1:19.42. 100 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 1:06.41, 4. Marzolf (DK) 1:20.82. 500 Freestyle: 1. Kalhoefer (HN) 6:46.81, 3. Shipe (DK) 6:49.5. Eastside — Willibey 7:54.3, Millay 8:27.99.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Huntington North (Sink, Miller, Quiroga, Vanlandingham) 2:05.99. 100 Backstroke: 1. Carpenter (HN) 1:06.25, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:15.63, 5. Marzolf (DK) 1:40.41. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Chautle (DK) 1:22.74, 3. Edwards (DK) 1:28.78. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Huntington North (Kalhoefer, Reich, Carpenter, Houser) 4:30.56, 2. DeKalb (Chautle, Shipe, Edwards, Rogers) 4:43.69.
Hunt. North boys 125, DeKalb 34
200 Medley Relay: 1. Huntington North (Reich, Kowalski, Anson, Gross) 1:58.19, 2. DeKalb (Richardson, Yarian, T. Meyer, Stuckey) 2:09.19. 200 Freestyle: 1. Gross (HN) 2:14.47, 2. Richardson (DK) 2:18.56. 200 IM: 1. Kowalski (HN) 2:20.2. 50 Freestyle: 1. E. Meyer (HN) 26.91, 4. Stuckey (DK) 33.72. Eastside — Buss 28.33.
100 Butterfly: 1. T. Meyer (DK) 1:04.08. 100 Freestyle: 1. Anson (HN) 1:01.97, 2. Richardson (DK) 1:03.93. Eastside — Buss 1:04.69. 500 Freestyle: 1. Youngman (HN) 6:20.73, 3. Yarian (DK) 7:05.72.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Huntington North (Kowalski, E. Meyer, Stults, Rust) 1:54.24. 100 Backstroke: 1. Landrigan (HN) 1:09.89, 4. Stuckey (DK) 1:43.8. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Kowalski (HN) 1:09.8, 2. T. Meyer (DK) 1:18.25, 3. Yarian (DK) 1:19.1. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Huntington North (Youngman, Rust, E. Meyer, Anson) 4:21.48, 3. DeKalb (Yarian, Stuckey, Richardson, T. Meyer) 4:30.6.
Prep Gymnastics DeKalb wins season opener
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb opened its season with a victory, scoring 99.375 to 85.4 for Huntington North Tuesday.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter, competing individually, was first in the all-around at 34.875. She took first place in three of the four events.
DeKalb had the next three best all-around scores with Tyla DePriest 33.35, Myca Miller 33.3 and Paige Fillenwarth 32.6. Miller took top honors in the vault.
DeKalb 99.375, Hunt. North 85.4
All-Around: 1. Carter (Eastside) 34.875, 2. DePriest (DK) 33.35, 3. Miller (DK) 33.3, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 32.6. Other DeKalb — Armstrong 26.65.
Vault: 1. Miller (DK) 9.475, 2. DePriest (DK) 8.825, 3. Carter (ES) 8.5, 5. Armstrong (DK) 8.25. Other DeKalb — Fillenwarth 8.125, Nordmann 7.7. DeKalb JV — Duddy 7.575.
Bars: 1. Carter (ES) 8.125, 3. tie, DePriest (DK) and Fillenwarth (DK) 7.825, 6. Miller (DK) 7.175. Other DeKalb — Armstrong 3.975.
Beam: 1. Carter (ES) 8.85, 2. DePriest (DK) 8.05, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 7.95, 4. Miller (DK) 7.8. Other DeKalb — Armstrong 6.75, Nordmann 6.3.
Floor: 1. Carter (ES) 9.4, 2. Miller (DK) 8.85, 3. Fillenwarth 8.7, 4. DePriest (DK) 8.65. Other DeKalb — Armstrong 7.675, Nordmann 7.375. DeKalb JV — Duddy 6.725.
Prep Girls Basketball LPC, Railroaders lose
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakewood Park defeated Bethany Christian 50-27 on Tuesday night. Ava McGrade had 13 points for the Panthers (6-8). The Bruins are 12-2.
In other area action Tuesday, Garrett lost at Fairfield 56-28 in a Northeast Corner Conference game. The Falcons are 13-2, 6-0 in the NECC. The Railroaders are 7-8, 3-3.
Chargers beat by Blackhawk
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Blackhawk Christian 54-36 on Tuesday,
Mackensy Mabie had 22 points for the Chargers. West Noble also had six points from Alexia Mast, four from Alayna DeLong and two each from JaLynn Baker and Kayle Jordan.
Heights loses at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Prairie Heights lost to Leo 56-30 on Tuesday.
Leah May and Leah Shappell had 15 points each for the Lions, who led 29-12 at the half. Breanna Glasgo had eight points for the Panthers.
Leo won the junior varsity game 27-13. Jenna Park had nine points and Avery Wagler scored four for Prairie Heights.
Prep Boys Basketball LPC loses, Garrett wins
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Montpelier (Ohio) 66-64 on Tuesday.
Logan Parrett led the Panthers (2-5) with 17 points. Mason Posey had 15 points, Mason Jolloff scored 10, Cameron Hindle had nine points and Logan Gingerich had eight points.
In other area action Tuesday, Garrett defeated visiting Hamilton 57-29. Churubusco’s home games with Elkhart Christian were postponed due to an unspecified illness outbreak. No makeup date was immediately announced.
College Hockey Thunder men fight off Stevenson
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team defeated Stevenson (Md.) 5-3 Tuesday night.
The Thunder (9-5-1) had four goals in the third period after the Mustangs led 2-1 through two periods. Stevenson (5-7) led 3-2 in the third period, then Trine scored three goals in the final four and a half minutes.
Drew Welsch and Brendan Prappas each had a goal and an assist for the Thunder. Garrett Hallford, Frank Trazzera and Josh Wright also scored.Cristian Wong-Ramos made 20 saves in goal.
Brett Tierney, Tyler Fox, Brad Jenion, Beau Binnie, Justin Meers and Bobby Price had an assist apiece for the Thunder.
College Wrestling Ancilla-Trine dual canceled
ANGOLA — Trine home men’s wrestling dual meet with Ancilla scheduled for Wednesday night was canceled. There are no plans to reschedule this event, according a statement in Trine’s athletic website, trinethunder.com.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores from the week of Dec. 26.
Bowlers of the week were Sam Titus for men (150 points over average) and Maggie Johnson for women (114).
MEN: Moose — Matt David 285, Ryan David 268, 717 series, Dave Thies 267, Jim Smith 257. Booster — Terry West 300, Jason Courtney 268, Tim Klinker 267, Kyle Baker 266, Brian Mapes 258, Austin Groff 257. Industrial — Brian Titus 300, Sam Titus 259, Gary Thompson 257. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 268, 721 series, Ray Pence 266, Hayden Cowan 256.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 216, 537 series, Maggie Johnson 200, 522 series, Willa Thompson 512 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 211, 596 series, Heather Newman 206, 564 series, Cheyenne Woods 533 series. Thursday Ladies — Monica Dietrich 200.
Youth Basketball
Fremont league hosting shootout
FREMONT — The Fremont Youth League is seeking boys and girls school teams for grades 3-5 to take part in a basketball shootout on Feb. 4, at Fremont Middle School.
No team registration fee will be charged. General admission is $5.
For more information, text or call Nancy Hefley at 668-9352 or email fremontkidsbasktball@gmail.com.
