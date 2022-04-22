Millions of batteries are bought and used in American households every year.
Those numbers increased rapidly once those households started getting handful after handful of small, portable electronics, power tools and other gadgets.
Simply tossing batteries in the trash, however, isn’t the best way to get rid of them when they’re done working. Keep reading to learn more.
Types of Batteries
Batteries come in many different types, sizes and chemistries. Single-use batteries can be removed when they stop working and are commonly found in remote controls, watches, pacemakers, hearing aids, toys and more. Single-use batteries have a different recycling process than rechargeable and cellphone batteries, so not all recycling locations take them.
Rechargeable batteries may be removable or permanently attached to the device, and are widely accepted at recycling locations. They are commonly found in cordless power tools, phones, laptops, cameras, two-way radios and medical equipment.
Depending on what they’re used for, batteries can contain metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, nickel and silver, which can pose a threat to human health or the environment when improperly managed. They can also start fires even when used and they appear to be discharged.
Damaged or recalled batteries can also be recycled with special kits to keep them safe in transit.
Where to Recycle Batteries
Each state and municipality has its own recycling rules and regulations, so do some research on the particulars in your area. The rechargeable battery program is funded by battery and battery-powered product manufacturers, Call2Recycle says, but there is no recycling program for single-use batteries, except in Vermont. There may even be a fee, depending on where you live.
Energizer suggests starting with your town’s website on recycling services. Earth911 offers a recycling locator for all types of batteries and Call2Recycle has a network of more than 34,000 local battery recycling centers and drop-off locations for rechargeable batteries.
Manufacturers
You may also be able to recycle batteries through manufacturers. Types of batteries that may qualify for manufacturer buybacks include button cell batteries and silver-oxide batteries.
You may also be able to drop batteries off at stores such as The Home Depot, Lowes, Office Depot and Staples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.