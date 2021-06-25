Fifth-generation farmer Mike Werling’s disdain for soil erosion drives his lifelong quest to preserve and improve the soil on his farm through innovative conservation practices.
His soil conservation work on his own farm and as a technical specialist and agronomist for the Allen County Soil & Water Conservation District has earned him a nomination for Innovator of the Year.
Werling said the “allowable” loss of soil is a thickness of two dimes per acre.
“The thickness of one dime is a loss of 5 tons per acre,” he said. “My ‘allowable’ loss is zero.”
Werling describes himself as an “early adopter” of no-till farming in the early 1980s, well before it was a popular trend in the 1990s.
“We didn’t know how to do it back then,” he said.
Werling then explored the use of cover crops to prevent soil erosion and add organic material to the soil to improve its health.
“Regenerative agriculture, building the health of the soil, is my focus now,” he said.
Werling is an advocate of the 4 R’s of nutrient stewardship, a science-based approach to applying the right source of fertilizer, at the right rate, at the right time, and in the right place.
Among the benefits of these conservation practices are improved soil health, increased yields, less use of pesticides and other inputs, and reduced soil erosion. On a recent day, Werling was operating a roller-crimper in corn and soybeans fields planted with rye as a cover crop. The crimped rye makes a mulch-like mat on the soil surface that prevents weeds and adds organic material to the soil.
Werling started his affiliation with the SECD by serving on several committees. He then assisted with maintenance and transport of the SECD’s equipment. As a project manager, he began working in outreach to underserved and small farmers and growers, including minorities, women and the Amish.
His position as a technical specialist and agronomist is funded by a grant and permits him to take on the important role of sharing his knowledge.
“My role is to be a mentor. We talk one-on-one on how to do it,” Werling said.
Werling recently had the opportunity to share his knowledge nationally. He and SWCD director Greg Lake were presenters at the virtual conference of the National Association of Conservation Districts in the spring.
“It’s farmer-to-farmer advocacy,” Werling said.
