INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said Friday that offenders at the Miami Correctional Facility are producing face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer to be used in the fight against COVID-19.
“I’m pleased to have the Department of Correction joining the ranks of Hoosier businesses, large and small, stepping forward in the fight against COVID-19. Production of these items will lessen the strain on the supply chain, leaving more of these products available for Hoosiers,” Holcomb said.
After the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indiana, the Department of Correction changed the mission of Indiana Correctional Industry’s production lines at Miami Correctional Facility from offender uniforms to the production of protective equipment. This week, ICI activated two production lines that are producing 200 protection gowns and 200 masks per day. Additionally, the shop is currently in production of 650 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
The Department of Correction plans to repurpose another production line at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to expand the production of protective equipment.
The personal protective equipment being made by offenders will be used by first responders and in Department of Correction facilities to allow traditional PPE to remain available for health care workers.
Gov. Holcomb outlined additional developments:
• Traffic on state roads, highways and interstates is down significantly as a result of many Hoosiers honoring the Stay-At-Home Order.
• To speed deliveries to retailers, commercial trucks hauling products essential to COVID-19 response are eligible for an emergency overweight vehicle permit. This permit will allow trucks to operate in the state at 90,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rather than 80,000 pounds through at least April 13. Trucking companies and drivers needing this permit should call (317) 615-7320.
• Highway maintenance is ongoing, and construction season will begin on time.
• The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, has developed a statewide, interactive map that will help Hoosiers seeking food assistance find what they need at in.gov/fssa/dfr/5768.htm. The map shows food pantries and meal sites.
• The Indiana National Guard is being deployed to six food banks across the state to help sort and pack food for distribution to food pantries in Marion County, Bloomington, Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Merrillville. The Indiana National Guard will work at mobile food distribution sites across the state.
