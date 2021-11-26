PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, East Noble at Lakeland, WAWK-95.5 and 94.3, WTHD-FM 105.5, 7:15 p.m.
Boys, Eastside at DeKalb, Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network, 7:15 p.m.
Boys, Angola at Wawasee, Hometown Media on Facebook, WLKI-FM, 100.3, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baha Mar Bahamas Championship, Louisville vs. Maryland, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN, 10 a.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, FS2, noon
NJIT at St. John’s, FS2, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, FS2, 6 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.
Emerald Coast Classic Championship, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, FS2, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC, noon
Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, noon
Houston at UConn, CBSSN, noon
Florida St. at Florida, ESPN, noon
Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2, noon
Navy at Temple, ESPNU, noon
Ohio St. at Michigan, Fox, noon
Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1, noon
Indiana at Purdue, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m.; FS1, WKJG-AM 1380, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., ABC, WJR-AM 760, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Marshall, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, Fox, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, FS1, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox, 8 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., CBSSN, 9 p.m.
BYU at Southern Cal, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
California at UCLA, FS1, 10:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Big East Tournament Championship, Milwaukee, FS2, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, BTN, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif., Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Edmonton at Vegas, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Brooklyn, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.
BOXING
Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, Showtime, 10 p.m.
GOLF
Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand, Golf Channel, midnight (Sunday)
EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
