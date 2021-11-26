PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Boys, East Noble at Lakeland, WAWK-95.5 and 94.3, WTHD-FM 105.5, 7:15 p.m.

Boys, Eastside at DeKalb, Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network, 7:15 p.m.

Boys, Angola at Wawasee, Hometown Media on Facebook, WLKI-FM, 100.3, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baha Mar Bahamas Championship, Louisville vs. Maryland, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

St. Peter’s at Providence, FS2, noon

NJIT at St. John’s, FS2, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, FS2, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.

Emerald Coast Classic Championship, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, FS2, 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC, noon

Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, noon

Houston at UConn, CBSSN, noon

Florida St. at Florida, ESPN, noon

Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2, noon

Navy at Temple, ESPNU, noon

Ohio St. at Michigan, Fox, noon

Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1, noon

Indiana at Purdue, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m.; FS1, WKJG-AM 1380, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., ABC, WJR-AM 760, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, Fox, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, FS1, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., CBSSN, 9 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

California at UCLA, FS1, 10:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Big East Tournament Championship, Milwaukee, FS2, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, BTN, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif., Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Edmonton at Vegas, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Brooklyn, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.

BOXING

Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, Showtime, 10 p.m.

GOLF

Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand, Golf Channel, midnight (Sunday)

EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

