CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s football team gave everything it had. Eastside’s football team had just a little bit more.
The Class 2A No. 7 Blazers came to Turtle Town Friday and went home with a 20-13 over the Class A No. 10 Eagles in a hard-hitting Northeast Corner Conference Small Division game.
The Blazers (4-0, 1-0) went 90 yards on 12 plays on their first possession of the night, capped by Laban Davis’ two-yard run with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in the first quarter.
Churubusco’s defense stood tall, preventing the visitors from adding to that lead before the half ended.
Eastside began its first possession of the second quarter at the Eagle 37, but was flagged for intentional grounding, which carries a loss of down. On third-and-long, Churubusco’s Riley Buroff picked off a Davis pass.
The Eagles (2-2, 0-1) went three-and-out on its next possession, but the defense rose up again.
Eastside drove the ball inside the Churubusco 30, but was penalized again. On third down, senior lineman Hunter Bianski made a tackle for loss, snuffing that possession.
The first half ended with the Blazers leading 7-0.
Churubusco tried an onside kick to start the second half, but the hosts touched the ball before it could go the required 10 yards.
Eastside turned that opportunity into a six-play, 49-yard scoring drive. A Davis-to-Dax Holman pass play covered 30 yards. On the next play, Davis ran it in from four yards out.
The Eagles, who have blocked three extra-point attempts this season, were penalized on the initial PAT play, but stopped the Blazers on the two-point try. Eastside led 13-0 with 9:50 left in the third.
Churubusco started its next three possessions deep in its own territory, but big players make big plays.
The third drive started at the Eagle 7, but taking the snap out of the Wildcat formation, Nick Nondorf broke a tackle and ran up the Churubusco sideline for an 89-yard touchdown. The hosts missed the extra point, but were in the thick of it, trailing 13-6 with 21.1 seconds left in the third.
The teams traded punts into the fourth quarter.
Davis, Eastside’s big playmaker, made two big plays on his team’s next drive.
On second and long, he stepped up through the Eagle rush and found Kyler Bibbee for a 10-yard gain to the Churubusco 48. On the very next play, he was nearly caught in the backfield, but broke loose to take it the distance. Binyam Biddle’s extra-point kick made it 20-6 Blazers with 6:11 to play.
The Eagles showed they weren’t about to pack it in, however.
On a fourth down play, Buroff found Nondorf on a post pattern, and Nondorf did the rest, taking it 38 yards to the end zone. Travis Emenhiser’s kick was good, and suddenly, the Eagles were within a touchdown with 3:56 to play.
Churubusco’s onside kick hit one of the Eastside linemen, and Croix Habertsock recovered it at near midfield.
Wyatt Marks ran for seven yards on the Eagles’ first play, but Bibbee sacked Buroff for a big loss, and later, the Eagles were called for illegal procedure. On fourth down, Eastside’s Dackotia Reed stopped Buroff short of the first-down marker for a turnover on downs with 1:47 to play.
The Blazers gained two first downs, forcing Churubusco to use all of its timeouts and run out the clock.
Nondorf led Churubusco with 144 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Buroff completed 3-of-4 passes for 54 yards. Nondorf was on the receiving end of two of those passes for 46 yards.
Davis ran 28 times for 195 yards and three scores for Eastside. He completed 9-of-14 passes for 106 yards.
Churubusco visits Prairie Heights Friday in another NECC Small Division game. Eastside hosts Garrett in the annual Train Game.
