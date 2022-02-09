LAGRANGE — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Monday morning, the LaGrange County Commissioners approved a request by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office’s Victim Advocate Annie Fleck to host several events in April to help raise local awareness.
Fleck and the staff at the prosecutor’s office will participate in another “Chalk the Walk” event where they draw on sidewalks around the courthouse to raise awareness for SAAM.
Fleck said she hopes to expand the program this year to include some of the sidewalks in front of businesses in downtown LaGrange.
Fleck also got the commissioners’ permission to allow county employees to wear jeans on April 27 in return for a donation. That money would be donated to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.
In addition, she plans to hold a Denim Dash, a short walk from the south side of LaGrange to the courthouse. Once at the courthouse, a survivor of sexual assault will speak to those assembled.
Fleck told the commissioners she hopes to set up several booths on the courthouse law that help describe the struggles faced by victims of sexual assault. In addition, she plans to also set up a traveling display showing the clothing worn by victims of sexual assault at the time they were attacked, a demonstration she hopes helps dispel the myth that clothing was somehow responsible for provoking their attackers.
Fleck also is looking at inviting several local food trucks to LaGrange on April 27. A portion of their proceeds will go to support the local sexual assault treatment center.
“Our hope is for it to continue to grow and get bigger every year so more awareness can be shone on this subject,” she told the commissioners.
In other matters, the commissioner approved a new contract with Gust Community Services for $17,000 to oversee the county’s juvenile community services program for the next year.
The commissioners also approved spending slightly more than $16,000 to continue work updating and remodeling the office area of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
The commissioners approved a LaGrange County Highway Department request to accept all bids submitted to the department two weeks ago for various materials like asphalt and stone used by the department for road repair and construction during the construction season.
