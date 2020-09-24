AUBURN — The first Amazing Race Scavenger Hunt will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
The new event will raise money for Children First Center of Auburn, which serves families in six counties.
The scavenger hunt is open to all ages and children are welcome, but each team must have at least one adult member age 18 or older. Tickets for adults cost $40, and the event is free for children younger than 18 years.
Teams will go on a hunt through Auburn, following clues created by sponsoring businesses. At each stop, scavenger hunters will perform a fun task to receive a token. They will return to the starting point by noon with all tokens to become eligible for prizes.
Scavenger hunters must find the participating businesses by using clues they will be provided.
Everyone who finishes the course will be entered in a drawing for the grand prize, a 55-inch LG television donated by Auburn Essential Services.
Participants also can sign up for prize drawings at each stop on the hunt.
“They have chances to win six different prizes, plus the TV,” said Tracy Bell of Children First Center.
At the theater grounds, food for all entrants will be provided by Godfathers Motorcycle Club and the Kona Ice food truck.
Teams can register online at childrenfirstcenter.org or by phone at 925-3865.
Advance registration is requested, but teams also can register in person, starting at 9 a.m. on the morning of the event at the theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
Everyone who registers online in advance will be eligible for a drawing to award a $100 gift certificate to Baker Street steakhouse in Fort Wayne
All proceeds will support Children First Center’s full array of comprehensive in-home services to children and their families in the counties of Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley in northeast Indiana.
Children First serves children who have been abused, parents interested in improving their parenting skills, families with newborns, domestic violence victims and families in crisis.
Participation in all programs is voluntary, and most are provided at no cost to families.
