Prep Volleyball 5 Hornets lead All-NECC
EMMA — The 2021 All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team was recently selected by league coaches.
Angola led the way with five First Team selections: sophomores Morgan Gaerte and Mya Ball, juniors Brea Harris and Paige Franz and freshman setter Ava Harris.
Prairie Heights and Class 2A sectional champion Fairfield each had three All-NECC selections. Panthers picked are Kalli Aaron, Chloe Riehl and Hunter Kleeberg. Falcons selected were Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop and Sydney Stutsman.
Garrett and Churubusco each had two all-conference players, Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski from the Railroaders and Hannah Boersema and Ella Boersema from the Eagles.
Also making the All-NECC team are Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse, Westview’s Alexys Antal and West Noble’s Dana Ritchie.
The All-NECC honorable mentions were Lakeland’s Peyton Hartsough and Faith Riehl, Eastside’s Skyelar Kessler and Eleanor Neumann, Angola’s Lindsey Call and Heidi Faramelli, Prairie Heights’ Shyanne Duncan, Railroader Kyana Martinez, Charger Carolina Flores and Warrior Kylie Yoder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.