LAKE JAMES — The Steuben County Lakes Council will be holding its 51st annual meeting on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat, 1880 W. C.R. 275N.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. with a free pancake and sausage breakfast.
Following breakfast there will be a short business meeting.
That will be followed by this year’s guest speaker, who is Lyndon Kelley, irrigation educator for Michigan State University and Purdue Extension.
The Steuben County Lakes Council has served Steuben County for 51 years to protect the lakes and streams and in particular to preserve or enhance water quality.
The Lakes Council also works to education the public about water quality issues, provide educational programs to students and the public. The Lakes Council for years has provided an annual, renewable scholarship to an area high school graduate who is interested in pursuing a degree in civil engineering or environmental science.
The public is invited to attend the meeting and share concerns and learn about issues impacting the lakes of Steuben County and the surrounding area.
The annual meeting replaces the regular monthly meeting, which is typically the first Saturday of the month.
