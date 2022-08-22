TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola and Garrett at Leo, 4:30 p.m.
Carroll at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:50 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Eastside and Hamilton at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Concord and Elkhart Christian at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Northridge at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Angola, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Wawasee, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland Christian at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Goshen at Westview, 7:15 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
East Noble at Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
West Noble at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Northrop at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 7 p.m.
New Haven at Angola, 7:15 p.m.
Churubusco at Whitko, 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb and Lakeland at Fremont (Lake James), 4:45 p.m.
Angola and FW North Side at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Central Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fremont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
