Athlete Years active # of wins
1. Derrick Miller 1992-93 to 1995-96 146
2. Todd Mason 1988-89 to 1991-92 125
3. Clint Sites 1996-97 to 1999-2000 120
4. Laik Minnick 2015-16 to 2018-19 117
5. Matt Beard 2009-10 to 2012-13 113
6. Troy Norton 1988-89 to 1991-92 105
T-7. Nathan Lovett 1997-98 to 2000-01 102
T-7. Tate Burns 2012-13 to 2015-16 102
T-7. Seth Burns 2014-15 to 2017-18 102
T-10. Vince Miller 1989-90 to 1992-93 100
T-10. Isaac Houser 1996-97 to 1999-2000 100
T-10. Cable Leeper 2014-15 to 2017-18 100
T-13. Chase Leeper 2016-17 to present 98
T-13. Loren Johnson 1984-85 to 1987-88 98
15. Gage DeLong 2012-13 to 2015-16 96
16. John VanDyke 986-87 to 1989-90 95
17. Chad Parrish 1986-87 to 1989-90 94
T-18. Don Galligher 1989-90 to 1992-93 93
T-18. Mat Carper 1992-93 to 1995-96 93
20. Travis Shaffer 1999-2000 to 2002-03 91
