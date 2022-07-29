ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County concluded a week-long, free basketball camp on Friday.
The camp was led by Angola High School varsity boys basketball coach Brandon Appleton with assistance from AHS and Trine University players. This is the second year the YMCA has been able to offer the free summer basketball camp due to generous donations from Chris and Jerilyn Mapes.
Over 140 youth participated in the camp that focused on fundamental development, including shooting, passing and ball handling. There was friendly competitions and prizes awarded, but the real life lessons were about teamwork and showing up every day with a positive attitude.
The YMCA has received another donation from the Mapes, to insure the camp is able to run for years to come.
“We can’t thank the Mapes enough for their continued generosity. This gift will have a lasting impact on the youth in Steuben County,” YMCA of Steuben County chief executive officer Sarah Funkhouser said. “We knew this was a wonderful idea the Mapes presented us with last year and we’re excited to see the participation numbers grow this year!”
The YMCA is working with Appleton to develop a program for youth who want to grow their skills outside of the summer program and hope to have additional information in the coming weeks for a basketball program to run in January and February of 2023.
For more information on youth programs, visit the YMCA’s website, www.ymcasteuben.org, and follow it on Facebook.
