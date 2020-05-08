AUBURN — The downtown Auburn cruise-in scheduled for May 21 has been canceled, organizers said Friday.
Cruise-ins typically are held on the third Thursday of each month throughout the summer, and they often coincide with downtown Auburn events.
This is the first year for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival to host the cruise-ins, in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
The remaining cruise-in dates for 2020 include June 18, July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24. The schedule may be subject to change. More information regarding the cruise-ins may be found at acdfestival.org, on the ACD Festival’s Facebook page or by contacting the ACD Festival office at 925-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.