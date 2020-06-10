45 years ago, Sept. 24, 1975
There was a break-in at the American Legion Hall and beer and cash were stolen.
Deputy Surveyor Louis Machlan had been appointed acting surveyor following the retirement of Harold Hanes. The Noble County Commissioners made the appointment.
Mrs. Edith Frymier entertained at her home with a luncheon celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Girl’s Bridge Club.
The Cougars took the Hamilton gridders, 25-14.
In Major League Baseball, it looked like the Reds vs. the Bucs in the National League and Boston vs. Oakland in the American League.
Marine Pvt. Joel R. Martin, son of Mrs. Johna L. Shriner, Albion, completed Infantry Training School at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, California.
Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Byall of Albion had received word that their son, Larry, had been promoted to lance corporal. He was stationed in Hawaii.
Don’s Market was launching a special campaign to push still higher the record-breaking total of almost $19 million that the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon raised to fight muscular dystrophy.
25 years ago, May 24, 1995
Numerous scholarships were awarded to Central Noble High School seniors during Central Noble High School’s 1995 Celebration of Academic Excellence. Some of the recipients were: Wendy Perlich, Tammy Knafel, Kim Tonkel, Jenifer Rodriguez, Lindy Reeve, Heather Decker, Sara Leatherman, Kari DeLong, David Foote, Shane Helsel, Dan Hittle, Keith Gillenwater, Jeff Stump, Chris Coburn, Josh Johnson, Joe Christopher and Shelby Guthrie.
A new gift shop was opening, “Gentle Jungle Gifts,” located at Black Pine Animal Farm on Albion Road.
Six young women had entered the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Queen Contest. Tammy Knafel, sponsored by J. C. Family Apparel; Brandy Terry, sponsored by Albion Quick Stop; Kim Tonkel, sponsored by Albion Dairy Queen; Cheri Elkins, sponsored by The Corner Stop; Shelbee McBride, sponsored by Albion Super Valu; and Tanaya Scott, sponsored by Hilltop Restaurant.
Recipients of the first ever Dekko Teacher Awards were Mark Liepe and Cathy Knopp. They were nominated by David Foote and Heather Decker. The awards included a $500 grant for each teacher and in addition to a certificate a gold pen and pencil set.
Brian (Bubba) Smith, a senior at Central Noble High School signed a letter of intent to attend Tri- State University at Angola. He would be playing basketball for the university.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Jamie Uptgraft. Central Noble track standout Jamie Uptgraft advanced to the Fort Wayne Regional in two events, the 100 and 200 meter dashes, winning both events. She also ran the anchor leg on the Cougars 400 meter relay team which also advanced to regional.
10 years ago, May 26, 2010
Sam Boggs returned to Chain O’ Lakes State Park as Property Manager. He had first worked at Chain O’ Lakes State Park in 1974 as a lifeguard when he was still in high school.
2010 Chain O’ Lakes Queen candidates were Katelyn Scandling, Courtney Steele, Ashley Stevens, Paige Garner, Paige Lundquist and Megan Robertson.
An open house was being held at the Central Noble Cafeteria for teacher Darwin Sievers. He was retiring after 39 years at Central Noble High School.
The Albion Lions Club inducted a new member, Toni DeCamp. The club was established in 1952. Women were first allowed to join in 1995. Lions Club International had 1.3 million men and women members in 202 countries.
The Central Noble High School Art Students of teacher, Abbey Mault displayed their art projects in the Central Noble Auditorium for the public to look at and vote for the ”People’s Choice” award winner. Daniel McDonald was the winner for his colored pencil drawing of the “Grinch.”
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was senior Bobbi Symons. Bobbi had been pitching exceptionally well for the Central Noble softball team which included a strong outing against Prairie Heights in the first round of sectional play. Bobbi also helped her team out by carrying a solid batting average as well as being in the top three in stolen bases for the year.
The 2010 Northeast Corner Conference baseball teams had been announced. The Cougars placed three players on the teams with Travis Clear and Jeremy Altimus making the first team and Nick McCoy finishing with honorable mention.
Twins Dawson Delaine and Jennifer Kay Ewell were born to Dustin Ewell and Megan Metzger, Albion, at the Dupont Hospital.
