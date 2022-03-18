KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital is currently looking for volunteers to serve on its Patient and Family Advisory Council, as well as in other general support roles.
Volunteers are often the people whose smile and friendly offer of assistance can put anxious visitors and sick patients at ease. They also support hospital operations by guiding patients and visitors to their destination, assisting with clerical work, providing messenger or transport service, helping customers in the gift shop, and serving in other roles, such as on the advisory council.
“Volunteers play an important part in our work,” said Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital. “What we do is about healing and human connection, and we look for volunteers who want to enhance the well-being of others and who enjoy that interaction. Patient and Family Advisory Council volunteers provide valuable input on hospital operations that help us see where improvements can possibly be made for a better patient experience.”
Volunteering to serve in the hospital can offer a real sense of satisfaction at a time when the pandemic has prompted many people to reflect on what’s important in life. Many hospital volunteers will attest to the boost they get from helping others.
Long-term volunteer Ellyne Sollenberger assists people at the hospital’s main entrance. She greets patients as they enter the hospital, assists them into wheelchairs, helps them navigate their way through the hospital and much more.
“I am a person who likes to be out seeing people and helping in some way if I can,” she said. “Being at the hospital fits both. I enjoy the friendships I have made and hope my presence has brightened someone’s day. Volunteering time is never wasted time, I say.”
Clark Ream is a newer volunteer to the hospital.
“Volunteering at Parkview Noble since 2019 has provided an opportunity for me to stay connected with local residents and assist them while visiting the Parkview campus,” he said.
To be considered for a volunteer position, individuals must fill out an application, provide proof of age (16 or older), supply two personal references, complete an interview and required screening, and attend orientation. Volunteers will also be required to follow the hospital’s COVID-19 protocols.
To apply or for more information, contact Taylor Yoder, Community Health Improvement manager, at taylor.yoder@parkview.com or 260-347-8126.
Patient and Family Advisory Council members work with hospital leadership, volunteering their time to offer feedback and suggestions that could help improve quality, patient safety and overall experience of the care delivered. Members are age 18 or older and have received care, or are the family members of someone who has received care, at the hospital.
“Serving on the Patient and Family Advisory Council is a great way for members of the community to make an impact on the care received here at Parkview Noble Hospital,” said Lisa Walter, council chairperson. “Being a diverse group with different perspectives allows us to walk alongside the hospital staff and give an outsider’s perspective. I’m thankful to have a health system that wants feedback from the community to provide the best care possible.”
New member applications are now being accepted, according to Erin Goldsberry, who coordinates the council as vice president of patient care services at the hospital.
“Interested volunteers should have sufficient time to devote to preparing for and attending council meetings every other month,” said Goldsberry. “We provide orientation and training. Ideally, members should have the ability to make decisions by consensus and to support the council’s final decisions.”
Community members interested in serving on the Patient and Family Advisory Council may request an application by contacting Goldsberry at 260-347-8143 or at erin.goldsberry@parkview.com.
